To drive into Victor is to enter a world that pulsates with history, the past visible in the Victorian majesty of the buildings. For 125 years, the residents of Victor have cherished its architectural ties to history and the gold rush days.
Picturesque, with stunning mountain scenery, historic mining headframes and obvious signs of civic energy, the city of Victor is a vibrant part of Teller County.
On the weekend July 6 and 7, the Victor Heritage Society celebrated the city’s 125th anniversary by presenting to the public videos of Tarie Huber, who grew up in Victor and only later moved a few miles up the road to Goldfield. She knows the history of both places.
Huber’s storytelling of growing up in Victor is a snapshot of a place that has a hold on its citizens, many of whom never left or whose descendants continue to give life to the city. Their names are familiar to longtime residents.
Huber, 82, traced her family history from the time her great grandparents settled in Victor in the 1890s. As a teenager, her work history highlights the various businesses that capitalized in all the miners around the area.
As a young woman, she cooked for the students at Victor High School, worked in a café, a pharmacy and tended bar at Zeke’s Place. As well, Huber worked for the assessor’s office and the clerk & recorder’s office under Shirley Beach, who was in the audience during Huber’s video presentations. Huber recently retired from the county treasurer’s office.
In a show of support for the heritage society, La Jean Greeson conducted the oral history with Huber, who happened to be a good friend of her grandmother. Greeson’s ties to the city are the result of her great-great grandparents’ move to Victor around 1900.
Greeson’s grandfather worked in the Vindicator Mine and also helped build the Carlton Mill for the Golden Cycle Mining Corp.
Marion Zachary, a member of and volunteer for the heritage society, videoed the interviews that were shown over the weekend.
The society attracted more than 225 residents and tourists to the three-day series of events, which included viewings of more than 100 historic photos in addition to Huber’s interviews. The presentations were in the Victor Community Center, the former Swedish Lutheran Church built in 1905.
Along with the presentations the weekend of July 6 and 7, the heritage society celebrates the anniversary with the House and Building Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and the Gold Rush Days Parade on Sunday. Gen. Jackson Palmer, portrayed by Dave Harmon, will be visiting at 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 at St. Victor’s Catholic Church, 201 Portland Ave. (80860).