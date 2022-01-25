WOODLAND PARK • After hearing the results of an external review of its Summit Learning Platform, the Woodland Park School District is moving forward with changes to its use in the middle and high schools.
Superintendent Mathew Neal announced last week plans to immediately begin an overhaul the technology platform in response to student and parent concerns noted in a survey conducted by an external auditor in the fall.
The platform, which emphasizes self-directed learning and uses multiple online teaching tools, has been a contentious subject among some district parents in recent years.
“The goal of the survey was to learn is Summit effective? Which areas of Summit are not working?” Neal said during a phone interview Friday.
He continued, “Summit is not a curriculum — it’s not a book. It’s a digital platform. It’s a tool in the toolbox.”
The plan to shift focus was presented to the Board of Education during its Jan. 19 work session.
Consulting firm School Leaders to the Core — Strategic Leadership for Learning and Leading surveyed 291 district parents, nearly 600 students and almost 90 staff members, Neal said. Consultant Jennifer Klein made a presentation of the survey data to the school board.
The survey responses showed that middle school stakeholders felt the Summit Learning Platform was working well at that level, but at the high school level, students are struggling with it, said Board of Education President David Rusterholtz.
Rusterholtz, who was elected to the board in November and appointed board president in December, said he heard from several district parents during his campaign that they don’t like the self-directed learning. “That’s come back consistently from parents of high school students,” he said.
Rusterholtz added, “They would prefer a more traditional system where the teacher is the expert and students respond through given assignments.”
Changes to the use of the platform in the middle and high schools will begin right away, Neal said. “We met with the middle school and high school teachers (Jan. 20 and 21), and those schools will be making immediate changes to the Summit Learning Platform,” he said.
Neal noted in a news release issued last week that the district staff will be “moving forward with strategies that allow our schools to continue to provide supplemental options for students that may find the platform challenging.”
Changes will include having a “No-Technology Zone” in each classroom, where teaching will be more traditional, with less self-direction and more direct teacher instruction, he said.
“I know when you come off a pandemic, and everyone’s online, it’s hard to shift gears. Some teachers are dependent on the online learning,” Neal said. “The reality is, we have work to do. We know what we have to do to fix it (the platform).”
A key piece in the plan is to communicate with parents, be that through parent-teacher conferences, videos or other means of contact.
The priority is to improved communication with the community, Rusterholtz said.
“At the high school there will be absolutely more teacher-student engagement and much less digital time,” he said. “Parents are concerned about excessive screen time and are asking for the plan to change. The amount of screen time is definitely an issue.”
Rusterholtz said there are positive attributes of the Summit Learning Platform that include the ability to store data about individual students and entire classes, and parents being able to log into their child’s account to see what his or her grades are in real time. “It also provides mentoring and coaching,” he said.
Teachers can post assignments, collaborate with each other and share curriculum resources through the platform.
In the news release issued by the district last week, Neal said WPSD is also addressing parent concerns surrounding student data security within the platform.
“The safety of our students and their information is paramount to us,” Neal said in the release. “As we continue to re-envision how our schools utilize technology, we will ensure that our data sharing practices meet data privacy regulations required by Colorado and federal statutes.”