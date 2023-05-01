The Rainbow Trail is an interesting, continuous trail that spans about 100 miles. It stretches from the southern end of the Sawatch Range in the Poncha Pass Area eastward then southward along the east facing slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains down to the Music Pass area. The curving arc of the overall route resembles the shape of a rainbow, thus the name. Access to the trail is rather difficult in some areas and quite easy in others. Two of the best access points are the trailheads along Highway 285 a couple miles north of Poncha Pass, less than a two hour drive from Woodland Park.

From Woodland travel west then south on Highways 24 and 285 to Poncha Springs near Salida. Note that there is currently a construction detour on Highway 24 between Hartsel and Antero Junction through May 7, so a trip to this trail would be better after May 7. From Poncha Springs continue south on Hwy 285 for about 5 miles up to Mears Junction, where there is a turnoff for Marshall Pass. About a quarter mile past Mears Junction, park in the lot on the right/west side of Hwy 285 at the Rainbow Trail trailhead. This area is well signed and note that the Rainbow Trail also continues eastward on the other side of the highway.

The hike begins through some willows and across a small creek, then cuts sharp left following the contour southward, paralleling the highway. This first part of the route is more shady and holds snow longer. After a couple sharp switchbacks up the ridge, the route begins to swing westward. The terrain flattens and enters open grassy shrublands. Incredible panoramas emerge with nearby 13er Mount Ouray a persistent sentinel to the west. The Sawatch Range lies to the north, with 13ers Taylor Mountain and Mount Aetna on the left and 14er Mount Shavano on the right. The Sangre de Cristo Range rises to the east, with 13er Hunts Peak as the high point.

After about two miles the trail crosses a 4WD road, where a trail sign indicates 1.5 miles, but it’s more like two. The route continues westward, oscillating between shady conifer forest and open shrublands. Listen for the grating and piercing cries of Clark’s Nutcrackers in the forest. Further on the trail passes through some areas thinned for fire mitigation and also some aspen groves. After about another two miles cross another 4WD road. Note that another trail sign here says it’s three miles back to Hwy 285, but I think it’s more like four. Pass through more conifer forest then enter a large grassy area that ends after about another mile, reentering the forest and marking the turnaround point for this route. The views at this open area include Silver Lakes off to the west and justifies a lunch break before retracing the route for about five miles back to the parking area.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.