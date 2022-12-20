When I began writing this column, the intention was to give more weight to writing about “Home” than about facts, figures, lots, square footage costs, finishes, upkeep, readying for market, values, the market, and sales of real estate.
While expressing what I know or have researched about real estate over the years has been rewarding to me, and I hope useful and interesting to you the reader, I’m realizing there is an unfulfilled expression of the “Home” part of my original title. Today’s column will point in the direction of “Home” and what that noun means and why it is so important to us.
The American Heritage Dictionary defines “home” as “A place where one lives; a residence.” It also refers to “home” as “An environment offering security and happiness, A valued place regarded as a refuge or place of origin.” The Century Dictionary refers to these idioms, “Comfortable and relaxed; at ease, and (at home) Feeling an easy competence and familiarity.”
It seems we begin our reference of home as we are taken home as a baby. We also may spend the twilight of our lives in what is referred to as a home where things are comfortable and familiar. But there is usually a lot of time between our first and ending experience of home. In the short time we have together in this column I would like to look at a few of the ordinary things of life as found in the comfortable home.
The book, copyright 2010, aptly named “At Home” by Bill Bryson is termed “A Short History of Private Life.” The book looks at every room in the home, the history of each room and how we have ended up with such different names and uses of rooms over time. Bryson’s research and documentation makes his writing informative and most entertaining. The surprising history of homes and rooms Bryson has researched and documented itself makes the book worth the read.
When we walk into our homes, we don’t give much thought about things as lights coming on at the flip of a switch or being greeted with a comfortable temperature. We just don’t have the time to stop and ponder the furniture in our home and how designs and uses of furniture have changed over time. How about things we now hang on the wall as decorative accessories or family photos that are a moment in time of those we love? The fact is that everything in our homes, from the layout to furniture, floor coverings, fabrics, sheets, pillowcases, lighting, all the items in the pantry, books, electronics and even things in our bathroom drawers are the result of history and happenings in the world that in one way or another have found their way in every stitch of everything in our home.
Our modern-day kitchens are a great example of convenience of being able to turn a knob and get heat to cook with. The refrigerator is indeed a modern miracle stemming from using ice in a wooden contraption called the “ice box” to preserve freshness. Then there is the development of early refrigerators such as the Kelvinator that stemmed from the development of electricity and use of a chemical captured and heated in tubing that produced cold to make a refrigerator work without ice to cool. There is history in motion with examples all around us in the kitchen. Historically, the kitchen was not the social gathering area it is today. It was a place for cooking and work and generally kept behind the scenes. Even dish washing was done in a separate room called the scullery. Lots of trips back and forth to clean the pots, pans, and tableware. We have reaped the benefits of integrating history into every facet of our home life.
We’ve only scratched the surface of Home and the history that is plentiful that has made our home lifestyles convenient and comfortable. If you have further interest in the detail and entertaining history of the Home, I invite you to check out the book “At Home: A Short History of Private Life” by Bill Bryson.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.