They weren’t supposed to be there that Saturday afternoon when the fire started in Pike National Forest on Mount Herman Road in El Paso County, not far from the Teller County border.
But Shawn Nielson and Eve Woody, founders of Woodland Park-based Focus on the Forest, had asked a few volunteers to help pick up trash in the area. “We threw in this extra time for cleanup,” Woody said. “It wasn’t that dirty, not a giant mess — we call it a maintenance cleanup.”
Halfway through the task on July 9, however, a volunteer smelled smoke. Nielson agreed and used his direct line to call the state forest service.
In the meantime, another volunteer, Jimmy Zelones, who was cleaning up graffiti on the Monument side of the road “came barreling up the road,” Nielson said. “I jumped in with him; we grabbed water jugs, shovels, threw them in and tore off to where the fire was coming from.”
The fire was near County Road 300, still on the ground but burning pine needles. “You could see where it started to burn up the tree. We dug a pit to make sure it couldn’t spread,” Nielson said.
Zelones’ cleanup partner, Tyler Reece, joined the brigade to help scrape pine needles away from the tree. “I made a dirt circle around the tree and burned my boot,” he said, raising his leg to show the evidence.
About this time, a man riding a dirt bike through the forest stopped, grabbed a shovel and pitched in. He had never heard of Focus on the Forest and the work they do in cleaning up trash and debris. But, within a few days, he sent a check for $500, Woody said.
With the drama on one side of the road, Woody and her crew continued working on the other side. “We figured Shawn would get a grip on it and then fire crews would show up,” she said, adding that it took the forest service 58 minutes to get to the site. Because the fire was so remote, Nielson said the response time was right-on.
However, after the team contained the fire, Nielson discovered another small one on his way back to join Woody’s team. “It was tiny, and we put it out right away,” Woody said.
Nielson acknowledges that containing the fire was off-the-books as far as the public responding to a fire. “If we had seen trees starting to burn, yeah, we would have gotten out of there,” he said, adding that the organization does not put its volunteers in danger.
As of last week, the cause of the fire was still under investigation, “It definitely wasn’t a campfire,” Nielson said.
For an organization that relies on donations and grants, the past two years have been tough. “We made it through the pandemic, but it takes a lot of commitment,” Woody said. The two do not take a salary or wages for their work with the organization.
But the crews pick up the darndest stuff, perhaps an indication of the public’s indifference to waste. “I pick up more of those little plastic toothpicks,” Nielson said. “I don’t get it — but there’s a lot of clean teeth out there.”
The trash ranges from television sets, refrigerators, dishwashers and two pianos. “It took us two years to find one of them,” Woody said. “Some lady called and gave descriptions of where it was, but she didn’t have a GPS. I was determined to find that thing.”
For the past six years, Focus on the Forest volunteers follow the tracks of the scofflaws. “By the end of season, we will have picked up 500,000 pounds of trash and 610 car tires,” Nielson said.