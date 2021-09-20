Focus on the Forest chose an open area of dispersed camping above Tarryall Reservoir as its most recent clean-up project on Labor Day, and the area was abuzz with activity.
The volunteer group based in Woodland Park has for five years been holding mass clean-up events in various areas of the Pikes Peak region, and has now expanded into South Park. After a briefing by Director Shawn Nielson covering the group’s purpose and a variety of safety measures, 30 volunteers dispersed to cover approximately a three-mile square radius, armed with gloves, buckets and grabbers.
The momentum for Focus on the Forest began in 2016, when Nielson and his wife, Eve Woody, went camping, as they had many times before. It wasn’t unusual for them to come across trash and unattended campfires by irresponsible campers. However, this time, the campers next to them pulled out in the middle of the night leaving all their trash behind. Bears in the area found the trash and strew it all over.
Nielson and Woody took it upon themselves to clean up the mess, and Nielson took to social media to vent his frustrations.
His post received 120 responses in just 15 minutes, with most of the comments coming from others who were equally frustrated and wanted to know what they could do to help.
After a brief discussion, Nielson and Woody decoded to launch Focus on the Forest, as an organization of volunteers who would get together and clean up camping areas and other related activities.
“I was tired of seeing trash where I wanted to camp. I decided to stop complaining and do something about it,” said Nielson.
Their first organized event was Quaker Ridge off Highway 67, past Woodland Park, and 68 volunteers joined the effort. This sparked even more interest, and inspired companies like Teller County Waste to offer their support. Teller Waste helped pay dump fees and loaned dumpsters until the organization was able to get its own. The company still donates port-a-potties to Focus on the Forest events, when needed.
Other corporate supporters are PMC Power Motive Corp., Ghost Rider Trucking, Tip Top Tree Cultivation, Vivid Optics Headlight Retrofit, Hardcastle Heating and Air, PK Enterprises Inc., Monument Auto Clinic, MF Customs, Big O Tires, IREA, and Newmont Mining Corp.
Not long after Focus on the Forest first mobilized, Jim Zelones of Monument joined the clean-up efforts at Rampart Range and formed another chapter in the Tri-Lakes area. That group concentrates its efforts around the area of Mount Herman, but they join the Woodland Above the Clouds Chapter on other clean-up events. Zelones has also been doing graffiti removal.
“I would like to get chapters organized all across the state and really clean up Colorado,” Nielson said.
The Tarryall clean-up produced about 200 pounds of trash in a couple of hours of scouring the area. The volunteers were treated to a lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, fruit, and the fixings. Music played in the background and other campers were invited to join.
According to Woody, they have had campers inquire as to who they are and what they are doing when they see the cleanups. Some of those people subsequently have brought their families and joined their efforts.
The biggest event so far was a clean-up of Old Stage Road, with over 200 volunteers. Focus on the Forest partners with the U.S. Forest Service and collaborates with Stay on the Trail, gun clubs, 4X4 and OHV clubs, and other environmental groups.
In its five-year existence, FOF has cleaned up over 400,000 tons of trash including items such as appliances, tires and even a piano. In some areas, they have had to clean-up several hypodermic needles, which are placed in hazmat containers and given to paramedics for proper disposal.
Donations are always welcome and may be made online at focusontheforest.org/donate.
Currently FOF is are looking for another truck to help haul the dumpsters from the clean-up sites to a transfer station in Colorado Springs.
“We are 100% volunteer and through the generosity of our sponsors, we are making a difference, one piece of trash at a time,” said Nielson.