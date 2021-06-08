While visiting Florissant Fossil Beds decades ago, I was rewarded with one of my fondest birdwatching memories, a Cordilleran Flycatcher nesting in one of the mammoth petrified redwood stumps. This tiny flycatcher is typically shy but had gotten used to the presence of people, allowing for spectacular views of its identifying field marks.
Flycatchers are a group of birds that specialize in flycatching behavior. They will perch and wait for a flying insect to drift by, then fly out and catch it with a snap of the beak, often returning to the same perch to repeat the process. Note that other types of birds will employ this foraging technique, but the flycatchers are masters of the method. Flycatchers have large heads, wide flat beaks, short legs and an upright perching posture.
A notorious subgroup known as the Empidonax flycatchers are small birds that appear very similar. A clear look with binoculars along with songs and calls are required to separate these species, and the Cordilleran is an “Empid.” Some other flycatchers that can be seen in Teller County include: Olive-sided Flycatcher, Western Wood-Pewee, Dusky Flycatcher and Western Kingbird.
Empids all have relatively short tails, pale wing bars and eye rings, but on the Cordilleran the eye ring is bolder with a teardrop shape. The color pattern of the lower mandible is also helpful, entirely yellow on the Cordilleran. Compared to the other Empids, during the summer breeding season the body color of the Cordilleran tends to be brighter green above with yellow tinges below, including the throat. The throat of other western Empids are gray or whitish. The sexes appear similar and they are typically seen alone or in pairs. Adding to the challenge, the locally common Ruby-crowned Kinglet looks similar to Empids.
The Cordilleran announces its return to Teller County with an enthusiastic whistle that sounds like “we-see!” The song goes from a lower to higher pitch and sounds like someone whistling to get your attention. At dawn and dusk their song is a more animated and complex series of whistles. The Cordilleran arrives locally in late May but doesn’t stick around long, starting to leave our area in mid-August.
The diminutive Cordilleran is smaller than a sparrow and its preferred habitat is shady coniferous and deciduous forest, especially near streams and wet canyons. During migration they can show up in any wooded or shrubby riparian areas and urban landscapes. On rare occasions, Cordillerans have visited water features in my yard. Their breeding range is primarily the Rocky Mountains of the U.S., resulting in their name origin. A cordillera is defined as a group of parallel mountain ranges and its surrounding topographic features, especially in the Rockies or Andes.
The Cordilleran Flycatcher tends to be more noticeable due to their habit of nesting under the shelter of structures. These homesites tend to be under the eaves of buildings, but may also include petrified tree stumps.
Notable reports in May from the Woodland Park Yard Area (FOS = First of Season):
Turkey Vulture — FOS on May 2
Cordilleran Flycather — FOS on May 29, singing
Violet-green Swallow — FOS on May 29
Clark’s Nutcracker — one on May 23
Townsend’s Solitaire — one calling on May 30
Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on May 3 and June 1
House Wren — FOS on May 27, singing
Western Tanager — FOS on May 29, singing
Yellow-rumped Warbler — FOS on May 14, singing
Brown Creeper — one on May 9
Black-headed Grosbeak — FOS on May 17, singing
Chipping Sparrow — FOS on May 23, singing
Brown-headed Cowbird — FOS on May 19
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.