Avelo Airlines last week announced exclusive nonstop service from the Colorado Springs Airport to Los Angeles via the Hollywood-Burbank Airport.

The new route will begin on May 3 and operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The new flights will offer Colorado Springs the only nonstop flights to L.A. United previously offered nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport but discontinued that service at the start of the year.

Introductory one-way fares between Colorado Springs and the Hollywood-Burbank Airport start at $49 for travel booked by March 2 and completed by Sept. 6. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to the Colorado Springs Airport,” Greg Phillips, the city’s aviation director, said in a news release. “Avelo inspires travel through world-class service at affordable prices and their purpose aligns with ours. Although we’re Colorado’s small airport, we’re big on customer service and friendliness, and we are looking forward to having Avelo join our airport family.”

Avelo is a new airline, with the low-fare carrier taking flight for the first time on April 28, 2021. It serves about three-dozen destinations across the U.S. Colorado Springs is Avelo’s only destination in the Mountain Time Zone besides Boise, Idaho.

“They have ... destinations up and down the East and West Coast, very well covered,” Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said during a news conference Thursday. “But Colorado Springs is this new dot right in the center of the country.”

Avelo also announced the addition of a route between Hollywood-Burbank Airport and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Courtney Goff, the airline’s communication manager, said.

“We knew they were well managed, well-funded,” Phillips said of Avelo. “... They have grown smart and grown quickly.”

The new route will be flown on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft with Burbank-based crews, Goff said.

The addition of the Burbank route follows Southwest Airlines’ announcement this month of a new nonstop route between the Colorado Springs Airport and Long Beach, Calif., that will begin in July.

“The L.A. basin is a large, underserved market for COS,” Phillips said.

“If an airline wants to come in here, we’ll make it work,” he said. “... In the end, our goal is to serve our community.”

