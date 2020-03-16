Wednesday’s episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh," airing on March 18 at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery, profiles the case of Florissant fugitives Torin and Rena Smith.
Torin Smith was arrested in 2017 on allegations of child sex assault. Smith's wife, Rena, was recently found guilty of witness tampering and child abuse. Court documents say she sent emails to one of her husband's alleged victims, offering her counseling and prayer — and telling her to drop the charges.
A judge issued warrants for the couple's arrest after both were no-shows at their respective court appearances in January.
Torin Smith was the worship leader at Community Fellowship of Christians Church in Lake George and president of Praise Mountain Ministries in Florissant. Rena led a large homeschooling group in the area.
To report any information on the fugitive couple, call Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw at 836-2494.
You may also text or call the "In Pursuit with John Walsh" hotline at 1-833-3PURSUE or submit a tip online at InPursuitTips.com.