Enthusiastic about her new career choice, Cassie Krzeczowski is self-employed as a farrier based in Florissant.
“I love what I do, love working with horses, being outside,” she said. “And I love a good healthy foot. Right now I’m focused on barefoot trends for horses.”
Certified by Equine Lameness and Prevention Organization, Krzeczowski served a year of apprenticeship before launching her business. “It’s amazing the process a foot can go through and how each foot on each horse is different,” she said.
As the owner of CKHoofCare, Krzeczowski knows the lingo. “You read the foot — there are landmarks we use, called ‘hoof mapping,’ about what decisions to make and what to look for and how much hoof wall you need to leave,” she said.
Krzeczowski’s career path took several detours. After earning a degree in environmental biology from Western Colorado University in Gunnison, she did seasonal work for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. In Teller County, she worked as a dispatcher for the sheriff’s office and in animal control. “I loved that, too, but there was just a part of me that was missing,” she said.
Working through doubts about a possible career choice, Krzeczowski nonetheless persevered. “It was daunting to me, but finally I made the decision, paid for farrier school in Penrose,” she said. “It was a roundabout way of getting here but I’ve always loved horses and saw a way to work with horses every day.”
For information, call 244-3937, check the CKHoofcare Facebook page or email ckhoofcare@gmail.com.