The Florissant Grange Quilts of Valor Guild awarded two veterans handmade quilts on Sept. 15 in a simple ceremony at the Florissant Grange.
Vern Renter of Divide, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and Robert Tschiemer of Florissant Heights and Florida, a veteran of the U.S. Army, were the latest recipients of handmade quilts in honor of their service by members of the guild, which is part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
The program began with a dream that Catherine Roberts of Iowa had in 2003 about a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over.
“The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change,” as Roberts is quoted on the Quilts of Valor Foundation website.
She felt the message of her dream was “Quilts equaled healing,” and she organized Quilts of Valor, which has now grown to foundation status and partnered with several other organizations, including The Florissant Grange’s Quilts of Valor Guild.
The women of the guild fashion patriotic quilts from donated materials or buy the materials themselves. Donations of patriotic fabric, batting, thread and backing for the quilts and monetary donations help defray the cost.
Once the quilt is finished, they have a person who will do the long-arm sewing of the quilt at a discounted price, which is the actual final stitching of the quilt. Each quilt has an estimated value of at least $400.
Anyone wanting to nominate a veteran living in the area or to make donations to making of the quilts is encouraged to contact Renee Caldwell at the Florissant Grange at florissantgrange@gmail.com.