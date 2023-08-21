Pikes Peak Historical Society, the owner/caretakers of The Florissant Schoolhouse Museum, said donors have enabled them to install new windows and doors. PPHS was hoping to replicate the way the Teacherage looked in the past.

The Florissant Grange was initially built as a schoolhouse in 1887 and was even embellished with a bell tower. Other buildings were added, including outhouses, a coal house and a residence for the teachers. The building used as the teacherage later became the post office before being moved next to the school. It has a long historical connection to Florissant.

At the end of the 1960-61 school year, the school was closed. The Teacherage building was moved to Woodland Park an sat on the east side of what is currently the Woodland Park Cultural Center but formerly served as the Woodland Park Middle School. When the city began renovations of the Cultural Center in 1991, it was necessary to remove the building. The teacherage was donated to Pikes Peak Historical Society (then operating as the Florissant Heritage Foundation) by the Rampart Range School District and returned to its original location next to the 1887 schoolhouse.

The Society then completely restored the building at a cost of $40,000, accomplished entirely with donations of labor, money, and materials. It now houses the Florissant Schoolhouse Museum.

The museum houses a vintage collection of 1800s school desks, books, and other schoolhouse memorabilia. In addition, it is home to a beautiful collection of over 50 miniature historic buildings by well-known Colorado Springs artist Ken Goehring.

PPHS not only wanted to repair the doors and windows but wanted to restore them back to the way they looked in the past. After some research, two new doors matching old 1950s photos were installed along with five replacement windows.

“Initially, we thought the project would cost $7-9,000, but when the extent of the deterioration was determined and replacement doors/windows were shopped for, we became aware that our cost would be $14-15,000,” John Rakowski, PPHS president, said.

“Our major and additional donors came through with slightly over $15,000 in donations for the project,” he added. “No additional funds for this designated project are needed right now but volunteer help is always needed.”

The doors and windows replacement project was made possible through the generosity of several people that PPHS would like to acknowledge and publicly thank for their contributions: Major donors contributing $500. or more are: Jack and Jean Lindsey Trust and individually, Park State Bank and Trust, John and Debbie Rakowski, Jerry Panek, VFW Post 11411 and Auxiliary, and Pete and Martha Garrett.

“We need to save the building and history for future generations. There used to be schools without whiteboards, computers, and other modern tools but the need has always been for good dedicated teachers,” exclaimed Rakowski.

The museum is located next to The Grange at the corner of Wildhorn Road and County Road 31. More information is available at the main museum, 18033 County Road 1 or call 719-748-8259.