Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant has been in business for one year and Brent Stein is throwing a party. With refreshments and door prizes, the anniversary celebration on Friday, Jan. 3 begins at the pharmacy on Teller One and proceeds across the street to the Thunderbird Inn.
Stein, who holds a doctorate in pharmacology, took a risk in opening the business on a somewhat remote road in a rural area.
He counted on a three-pronged approach to doing business, with over-the-counter medicines that include cannabinoids and nutraceuticals, in addition to regular and compound prescriptions. “With the compounding, we are a designer-drug pharmacy,” Stein said, with a laugh.
The compounds are tailored to the individual, a business model that is showing results.
“After about six months we started seeing growth,” he said. “But business exploded in July.”
Stein’s goal is to replace pharmaceuticals with the compound prescriptions or the nutraceuticals for his clients.
“We’ve taken people off asthma meds with one nutraceutical, Aller-Calm,” he said. “Even for people who have psoriasis, we’ve been able to get them off steroids. I don’t want my clients on manufactured drugs.”
As if on cue, a customer came in to buy a refill of Memory Plus, a nutraceutical designed to stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The woman said that the memory formula is helping the memory-loss symptoms of her relative.
Stein developed the memory mixture of several ingredients which were then manufactured by Prescription Compounding Centers of America in Texas. The company’s chief owner is Art Matthys, who happens to live in Florissant.
“I formulated the nutraceutical and Art made it,” Stein said. “If we can catch an illness early-on, we can reverse it.”
As well Stein has developed compound creams and relaxants to treat muscle inflammation. “All this for something you just rub on,” he said.
For clients who need advice about prescriptions, nutraceuticals or the compounds, Stein has blocked off a private space with a couch and a table where he does consultations.
To enhance the offerings at Mountain Key, Stein has established a gallery in one room, with works by local artists such as Nicole Garcia. A resident of Florissant as well as a pharmacy employee, Garcia also developed a special coffee blend, Black Mountain, for the pharmacy. The coffee is sold by the pound or offered as a courtesy cup for customers.
Stein’s future plans include hosting a 40-day program, including regular meetings, for addicts, in addition to starting a clinic staffed by a nurse practitioner. Currently, the pharmacy offers massages by Austin Drury and Frankie Dickson, of Crescent Sun. “This will all be discussed and shared at our Jan. 3rd party,” he said.
The anniversary party starts at 3 p.m. and continues across the street at 6 p.m. at the Thunderbird Inn.