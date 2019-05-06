People who suffer anxiety, insomnia and depression, along with arthritis or knee pain, are finding a source of help at Mountain Key Pharmacy. “We are the only pharmacy that has pharmaceutical-grade cannabis,” said Brent Stein, Pharm.D., who recently opened the full-service pharmacy in Florissant.
In addition to filling prescriptions, Mountain Key offers a full line of cannabinoid (CBD) products. CBD is taken from the hemp plant. “In those leaves you pull out only CBD,” Stein said. “We only do the CBD-derived hemp plants.”
However, in the pharmacy, Stein offers a full-spectrum of products that can have up to .3 percent of THC,” he said. “Because it’s still a fruit, so you’re still going to get some sugars out of it and some of the sugars are going to have up to 0.3 percent THC.”
Full-spectrum CBD products sold in the pharmacy are legal. “It’s deemed legal by the distributor, Letco and Ananda,” Stein said. “Ananda products come with a certificate of analysis. Any chemical has to have a CoA (Certificate of Analysis) in order for it to be pharmaceutical grade.”
With anecdotal evidence from his customers, Stein touts the benefits of the pharmacy’s CBD products, lotions, tinctures, oil and topicals. “The topicals, the salves, are working really well for pain,” he said. “I had a lady on a bunch of opioids, and I gave her a salve, and she stopped all her opioids.”
CBDs are not covered by insurance but are sold over-the-counter. “CBD doesn’t have all the barriers created through our health care system, which is broken,” he said. “I have no problem selling someone CBD when it takes them off all this medical insurance hoopla and discrimination. I want people healing and healthy.”
Because cannabis has a certain allure for some, Stein has secured the building on Teller 1 with video cameras and surveillance by Rocky Mountain Security System. “Look at the windows — that’s bullet-proof glass they put in when this was a bank building,” he said.