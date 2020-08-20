After a preliminary hearing Aug. 17 in Teller County District Court, Florissant resident Brent Stein faces charges of sexual assault, a Class 3 felony.
The 46-year-old pharmacist and owner of Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant was arrested June 21 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman he met online and lured from Indiana to his home.
After hearing testimony from Teller County Sheriff’s Detective Yasemin Bisset, the arresting officer, 4th Judicial District deputy attorney Thomas Ledoux said he found probable cause to charge Stein with sexual assault.
Judge Scott Sells scheduled Stein’s arraignment for Oct. 19.
Bisset testified that the woman went to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs June 18 where sexual assault nurse Constance Whitlock reported her suspicions to the sheriff’s office.
Bisset arrived at the hospital the morning of June 19, met with Whitlock and interviewed the victim in a private room. “(The victim) was concerned that she had been drugged,” Bisset said. “She was upset, crying, her eyes were red.”
The woman had flown to Colorado Springs June 10, two days after she met Stein on the dating website eharmony.com. “When she disclosed her medical condition to him, he said he was excited to help her,” Bisset said. “She got the impression he was going to cure her of the illness. She thought he was a blessing.”
The woman's ailment has not been revealed.
Stein brought the woman to his home in Florissant where she intended to sleep apart from Stein in the loft. “She is affected by heat, so she decided to go downstairs and sleep with him,” Bisset said.
What began with consensual kissing ended up with the first sexual assault, the victim reported. “She told him she did not want to have sex,” Bisset said. “He told her that God had ordained him to put a child in her.”
Bisset testified that Stein assaulted the victim seven times between June 10 and 16 At one point during that time, Stein administered a drug through the woman's nostrils, Bisset said.
According to Bisset’s affidavit, Stein gave the victim prescription medications that included Metoprolol, for hypertension; Carvedilol, a beta blocker; and Montelukast, a leukotriene inhibitor, among others. “The prescriptions were in a red basket above the refrigerator,” Bisset said. “She felt extreme fatigue and was in and out of consciousness.”
Concerned about the drugs' side effects, the woman first sought medical attention June 16 at the emergency department at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park. In addition, Bisset added, the victim went to see Deanna McNulty, who practices family medicine at a clinic in the same building as the pharmacy.
Among the drugs Stein gave to the victim was a prescription to treat herpes. “His sister, Nycole Stein, said her brother had herpes,” Bisset said.
At point during the questioning, deputy DA Ledoux commented on photographs that show the woman and Stein hiking together on a trail on Dome Rock in Florissant. Bisset acknowledged that she had seen the photos.
Bisset testified that she had spent 13.5 hours with the victim, who left Stein’s home on June 17 when a friend of Stein’s drove her to a family member’s home.
When arrested on June 21, Stein was combative with the arresting officer and refused to fill out required paperwork at the Teller County jail, Bisset said.
Stein appeared in court July 9 and posted $10,000 bond.
At the time of his arrest, Stein was on probation on a charge of harassment and domestic violence in Douglas County. As a result of the violation, Stein was arrested a second time and his bond was set at $10,000.
During cross-examination last week, Stein’s lawyer, Alison Blackwell, focused on the victim's initial cooperation with Stein. “She went to the airport by herself; she got on the plane,” Blackwell said. “Stein picked her up and they went to his house.”
Bisset answered in the affirmative to Blackwell’s statements. “In the photographs of hiking on Dome Rock, they looked happy. Right?” Blackwell asked, and Bisset affirmed.
In addition, several times during her stay in Florissant, the victim walked to the pharmacy from Stein’s home, Blackwell said. Asked to estimate the distance, Bisset could not confirm. “I didn’t measure it,” she said.
A Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies database shows that Stein’s pharmaceutical license remains active and is due to expire in October 2021.
In May 2018, Stein received a letter of admonition from the regulatory agency after a technician under his supervision at a Holyoke pharmacy dispensed the wrong form of OxyContin to a customer.
During the hearing, Stein’s face was covered with a black mask with the words, “Mountain Key Pharmacy,” engraved on the side. He also wore a yarmulke, a skull cap usually worn by Orthodox and Conservative Jewish males.
Stein’s arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Teller County court.
The Courier does not name victims of sexual assault.