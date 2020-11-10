CRIPPLE CREEK • Arraigned in Teller County District Court Oct. 19, Florissant pharmacist Brent Stein pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, a Class 3 felony.
Stein is scheduled for a jury trial Jan. 19 in district court.
Stein, 46, was arrested June 21 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman he met online and lured from Indiana to his home in Florissant.
According to court documents, the woman flew to Colorado Springs June 10, two days after she met Stein on the dating website eharmony.com, to meet him. “When she disclosed her medical condition to him, he said he was excited to help her,” states the arresting officer, Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy Yasemin Bisset, in the affidavit. “She got the impression he was going to cure her of the illness. She thought he was a blessing.”
Stein picked the woman up at the Colorado Springs airport and brought her to his home in Florissant, where she intended to stay but to sleep apart from Stein.
Affected by heat while staying in an upstairs loft, however, the woman decided to go downstairs and sleep with Stein, Bisset said.
What began with consensual kissing ended up in the initial sexual assault, the victim reported. “She told him she did not want to have sex,” Bisset stated. “He told her that God had ordained him to put a child in her.”
Bisset testified that Stein assaulted the victim seven times between June 10 and 16. At one point during that time, Stein administered a drug through the woman’s nostrils, Bisset said.
According to court documents, Stein gave the victim prescription medications that included Metoprolol, for hypertension; Carvedilol, a beta blocker; and Montelukast, a leukotriene inhibitor, among others.
Stein, who holds a doctorate in pharmacology, specialized in customized compound prescriptions.
Stein remains free on bond and the pharmacy he owned in Florissant, Mountain Pharmacy, is permanently closed. Last month, Rep. Mark Baisley, R-District 39, hosted a discussion, via Zoom and in-person last month, to talk about alternatives for clients of the pharmacy. The discussion was at Stein’s suggestion, Baisley said.
The main takeaway from the meeting was that pharmacists from Woodland Park and Buena Vista offered to fill the prescriptions of Stein’s former customers.