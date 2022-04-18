A Florissant suspect is dead after opening fire in a neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Deputies from the Teller County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Forest Glen Trail at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a man shooting from his residence at neighbors' homes.
A SWAT team was called in and evacuated 11 neighbors from the neighborhood to the Florissant Fire station.
The man continued to fire his weapon after the evacuations were made, the Sheriff's office said.
Upon entry into the residence, deputies found the suspect had shot himself. The man has not been identified at this time.
Deputies found multiple firing points staged inside the home, fixed toward neighbors' houses.
There is no known motive at this time, and there were no injuries to deputies or residents, the Sheriff's office said.
The investigation is ongoing and the article will be updated as new information becomes available.