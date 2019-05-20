A Florissant man is still at large after the Teller Narcotics Team (TNT)arrested two Florissant residents last week for numerous drug felonies.
According to a news release Thursday from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, there is an arrest warrant out for David Marstiller, 41, and detectives arrested Florissant residents Lonnie Drew Henderson, 33 and Heather Jessup, 32.
According to the release, TNT has been investigating the butane hash oil lab at 225 Crystal Peak Road, near Florissant, since March 26. After searching the residence, along with other properties in the area, detectives found a large amount of compressed butane and evidence of a large-scale butane hash oil manufacturing lab. There was also evidence of distribution. According to the release, production of hash oil using flammable liquids is illegal and dangerous, sometimes resulting in explosions, severe burns and even death.
Henderson and Jessup were arrested in Claremore, Okla., by agents of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, in cooperation with TNT’s investigation. Henderson and Jessup were booked into the Rogers County jail in Oklahoma on the warrants obtained by TNT. After extradition proceedings, both will be brought back to Colorado to face their charges.
According to the release, all three are charged with numerous drug felonies, including illegal extraction of marijuana concentrate, which is a class two felony. Henderson and Jessup are also charged with felony child abuse.
This is an ongoing investigation and, according to the release, other arrests are possible to follow. With any information about the location of David Marstiller or about Henderson and Jessup, contact the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 687-9652. Callers can choose remain anonymous.