When the Lighter Side of Christmas committee settled on “Season’s Reading” as the theme for the Dec. 4 parade, the library in Florissant ascended to center stage.
To go along with the theme, Cynthia Ivey, Florissant’s branch manager, built a gingerbread reading room filled with chocolate books and computer tables. Ivey entered her creation in the contest for the best gingerbread house, which is part of the parade festivities.
Ivey’s creation is a variation on the theme, featuring a library scene instead of a house, but the ingredients are still sweet and edible (at some point). For the shelves and computer tables, Ivey used graham crackers and candy bars for the books, with accents of Starburst candies, cut in half, for the computers. For the library’s DVDs, she broke sticks of gum into pieces.
On a roll with her design, Ivey was undaunted by the task of designing a trash can — for that creation Ivey hollowed out a Tootsie Roll.
The contest entry is on display at the library in Florissant through Dec. 18, the final day for residents to judge entries for the “People’s Choice” award.
As well, there is a gingerbread house displayed in the Woodland Park library. Both branches are part of the Rampart Library District.