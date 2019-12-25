One of 15 recipients in the nation to receive recognition by the Andrew Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Richard Krochta of Florissant was honored last week by Teller County Board of County Commissioners.
In August 2018, Krochta came upon an accident on US 24 just west of Woodland Park. The driver, Scott Smith, had fallen asleep and the car ended up in a clump of trees, where it burst into flames. Krochta jumped out of his truck, ran to the burning vehicle and pulled Smith out of the car and off to the side.
When Smith yelled that his passenger, Denese Kostrzewa, was still in car, Krochta ran back and pulled her out, too. The three were not touched by the fire.
“What causes a man to move into a burning car with the intention of saving other persons’ lives? That character did not come that day; that character was already in Richard when he recognized the need of other human beings whose lives were at risk,” said Commissioner Norm Steen. “We in Teller County are honored to recognize Mr. Krochta, one of 15 recognized nationally.”
Andrew Carnegie, a 19th-century steel baron, started the commission in 1904 to recognize outstanding acts and selfless heroism performed in the United States and Canada.
“Since 1904, only 10,000 have been recognized throughout North America,” Steen said. “This is no small deal.”
To pay tribute to Krochta, who was honored by the Colorado State Patrol as well as Newmont Mining Corp., the county had a Carnegie gold medal especially cast for Krochta.
“I don’t feel like a hero — it was something I had to do at the time,” he said, accepting the medal from Steen.
Smith was in the audience and, walking with a cane, joined Krochta in the front of the room. “I met an angel — I fell asleep driving up here to Cripple Creek, went off the road and hit a couple of trees and the car started burning,” Smith said. “My foot got hung up in the dashboard and I couldn’t pull it out. I kept talking to Denese but she never said a word.”
After the ceremony, the county hosted a reception for Krochta.