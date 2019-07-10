The Florissant community celebrates Heritage Day July 27 beginning with breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Florissant Volunteer Fire Station, 2606 US 24. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the department.
Events continue at 9 a.m. at the Grange, a schoolhouse built in 1887 that is now the Colorado headquarters of the Grange. Activities will also take place at the Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum, which opens at 9 a.m.
Bob Cox, a descendant of Florissant’s founder, Judge Castello, will be dressed as the Judge and will give presentations about him and his family during the day at various locations. In addition to the Castello family discussion at their burial site at the cemetery, Ralph and Doris Palmer will discuss the history of several Civil War veterans buried there, including one who was responsible for the short-duration gold rush in Florissant the same year as the initial gold rush in Cripple Creek. At 10 a.m. at the Florissant Public Library, late 1800s games will be played and chores will be demonstrated.
Visit the volunteer-run PPHS museum to learn about the Utes, the early settlers of the Florissant area, as well as view the local mineral display including two four-foot smoky quartz crystals found just north of Florissant. Free maps will be available for visitors to walk or drive to various local historic buildings. There will also be vendors.
For information, call 748-3861.