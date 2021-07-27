Florissant Heritage Day is back and everyone is invited to the many events, museums and opportunities to revisit history — as well as small-town hospitality — July 31.
Start off the morning with breakfast with the Florissant Fire Protection District at the fire house, 2606 Highway 24, from 7 to 11 a.m. Come early and enjoy a hearty breakfast and maybe a surprise or two. Cost is by donation.
Florissant Grange at 2009 County Road 31 is hosting a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Western Music Association will be on stage in the main building from 11 a.m. to closing. There will be ice cream, soda, and chips to munch while you shop or just relax and enjoy the music.
The Florissant Grange is housed in Florissant’s 1887 schoolhouse. Next to the schoolhouse is the Teacherage Museum, which served as a residence for the teacher. The Teacherage Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It houses a vintage collection of 1800s school desks, books and other schoolhouse memorabilia. In addition, it is home to a beautiful collection of over 50 miniature historic buildings by well-known artist Ken Goehring.
Pikes Peak Historical Society’s Main Museum at 18033 CR 1 will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are several displays depicting the history of Florissant and the people who lived in the area. The museum is an entertaining and educational tour of the Pikes Peak region, from early explorers to Ute Indians, mountain men and early pioneers. Unique rocks, minerals, and fossils from the Florissant Lineament provide one of the richest geological exhibits in the Pikes Peak region.
A special lapidary presentation by the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the museum. The display will feature several diamond-bladed saws cutting flat slabs from rough material as well as units used to grind pieces from those slabs into the curved top gems called cabochons. Then there will be displays of wire wrapping the cabochons into rings, earrings or other finished jewelry.
Just a couple minutes drive southeast of the museum is the Hornbek Homestead. The 1878 Hornbek Homestead is an original, historic log home that was owned by Adeline Hornbek, a single mother of four children. The home is on the original location of the homestead and is located adjacent to the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, where you can discover history, explore nature and observe massive petrified tree stumps.