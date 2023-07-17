The community of Florissant is inviting friends and neighbors near and far to join them for Heritage Day, Saturday, July 29.

The day begins at the Florissant Fire Station 1, 2606 U.S. 24, for their revived pancake breakfast. The volunteers, new board, and other community members are ready to serve up a hearty breakfast of scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, and of course pancakes. Beverages, too; coffee, apple or orange juice, milk, and water. Serving from 7 – 11 a.m. Donate what you can and support Florissant’s Volunteer Fire Department.

There will be a plenty of other activities. A bake sale, silent auction, education, and information. There will be a petting zoo with baby goats, bunnies, chicks, and pony and horse rides. And chicken poop bingo (raffle tickets will be sold and if the chicken poops on your number, you win). Join the fun and support your Florissant Fire Protection District. Reggie is back, too, and ready to greet neighbors and friends.

After the breakfast, there are plenty of other things to do. The Florissant Grange, located at the corner of Wildhorn Road and County Road 31, is hosting a craft show with vendors inside and out. They will be serving food and ice cream from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. And right next door to the Grange is Pikes Peak Historical Society’s, Teacherage Museum. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can check out their vintage collection of books, desks, and other schoolhouse memorabilia. The Grange was the Florissant School that was opened in 1889 and the Teacherage served as a residence for the teachers.

The Pikes Peak Historical Museum, 18033 County Road 1, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This 2,600 square foot Museum was opened in August, 2005, and offers visitors an entertaining and educational tour of the Pikes Peak region, from early explorers to Ute Indians and Mountain men to the early pioneers, railroads, and gold rush.

Unique rocks, minerals, and fossils from the Florissant Lineament provide one of the richest geological exhibits in the Pikes Peak region. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club will have a demonstration of lapidary equipment used to cut and polish rocks and minerals.

The Pikes Peak Historical Society is hosting a special presentation about Civil War Veterans and family members buried at the Florissant Pioneer Cemetery at 10 a.m. at the Florissant Pioneer Cemetery off Upper Twin Rock Road 0.6 miles east of Teller 1.

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, just down Teller 1 about 2.5 miles from the museum, will also be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. where you can see massive petrified tree stumps of redwood trees, detailed fossils of insects, leaves, seeds, fish, and a few mammals and birds, trails to hike, and the 1878 Hornbek Homestead.

Plan to spend the day in Florissant and celebrate the heritage of this historic town and have fun with the whole family.