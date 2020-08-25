The Patrons of Husbandry, or the Grange, was founded in 1867 to help ranchers and farmers get fair prices for their livestock and crops.
As time went by other organizations were formed for this purpose, and the Grange focused on their communities. The Florissant Grange was organized in the 1930s and in 1960 the organization bought the old Florissant schoolhouse and have been successful at maintaining their historic building and helping the community by holding community events and fundraisers.
The coronavirus mandates and prescribed procedures have made fundraising a big challenge this year. “It is hard to raise money as a nonprofit and keep the bills paid when we can’t have events,” said Renee Caldwell, events planner at the Grange. “Closing the doors doesn’t mean the electric, water, gas and insurance just goes away.”
On Friday, Aug. 28 they are holding a take-out dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The dinner will consist of pulled pork or chicken, cowboy beans, cole slaw, roll, barbecue sauce and dessert. Suggested donation is $10 per dinner. Take-out is by reservation only. Call 719-748-5004 and leave a message; they will return your call. Dinner pickup will be at The Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant.
“We have been trying to come up with ways to get some funds flowing again so that we are able to pay our bills and continue to be there for our community,” Caldwell said. “This is the first of, hopefully, more events like this.”