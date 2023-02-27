FLORISSANT • The Florissant Grange No. 420 is holding a fundraiser Saturday, March 4 to raise money for its Quilts of Valor Guild.

DETAILS What: Quilts of Valor Guild Fundraiser When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4 Where: Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant (80816)

Nine years ago, the Florissant Grange formed a Quilts of Valor guild after the National Grange, affiliated themselves with the national Quilts of Valor organization.

Quilts of Valor began with a dream that Catherine Roberts of Iowa had in 2003 about a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over.

“The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change,” Roberts state on the Quilts of Valor Foundation website. She said she felt the message of her dream was “Quilts equaled Healing,” and it prompted her to organize Quilts of Valor.

“I knew a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt, not a ‘charity quilt.’ A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilting. It would be ‘awarded,’ not just passed out like magazines or videos, and would say unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation,’” said Roberts.

Over nine years of participating, the Florissant Grange has made and donated over 30 quilts to local and neighboring veterans, and 18 of the Florissant Grange quilts have been sent to the National Grange to be distributed in Washington, D.C.

“It’s fun and seeing the look on the recipients face when presented with the quilt, is heart-warming and you witness what Catherine Roberts saw in her dream,” said Renee Caldwell, leader of the Florissant guild.

Each quilt awarded costs approximately $300 to make, with most of the cost consisting of the fabric, thread, batting and the purchase of long-arm quilting services. Most of the cost is covered by the quilters themselves, who donate countless hours putting the quilts together.

During the COVID pandemic, the guild was unable to distribute the quilts. Recently they have “caught up” to demand. The hope is that with this week’s fundraiser, they will be better able to continue their tradition.

At Saturday’s event, baked goods, donated items, artwork, crafts, and homemade food items like salsa will be available for purchase. Attendees can enjoy a light lunch of chicken noodle soup and a hot dog for a suggested donation of $5.

The quilters are seeking donations of patriotic-themed fabric, thread or batting.