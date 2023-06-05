The Florissant Grange announced that a talent roundup, brought in by the International Western Music Association – Colorado Chapter will be held June 24.

This is an opportunity for both professional and amateur singers, poets, comedians, storytellers, dancers, and musicians to compete for cash prizes and a custom trophy belt buckle for first place.

All performances are to be Western-style and family friendly. Musicians can accompany themselves with an instrument or a CD or cassette. Each performance is limited to four minutes and all ages are eligible to compete.

Members and non-members of IWMA-CO are eligible.

There is a limit of 20 entries. The first round will be all entries and 10 will move on to the semi-finals. The finals will be five contestants. Three winners will be announced. The first-place winner will receive $150. and a custom trophy buckle. Second place gets $100. and third $50.

Entry fee is $15.00 for IWMA-CO members and $25. for non-members, which is payable at registration table at the event. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the first go-round commencing at 11 a.m.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the event to cheer your favorite, see and hear the performers, and have an enjoyable time. The event is free, but free-will donations and or tips will be accepted. Snacks will be provided by the Grange.

For further information, contact Susie Knight at 303-495-4869 or lassothecowgirl@yahoo.com.