Lake George, Four-Mile, and Florissant fire departments have joined together to gather toys for those in need in their communities.
In order to bring Christmas to kids who might not otherwise be able to enjoy the gifts of the season, these departments are asking for new, unwrapped toys to be dropped off at several locations from now until Dec. 15 so that firefighters can get them wrapped and labeled for the children and delivered in time for Christmas.
To kick off the drive, a “Stuff the Truck” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Walmart in Woodland Park. Representatives from the three fire districts will be there collecting toys.
New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the following locations in Lake George: Lake George Fire Station No. 1, Lake George Post Office, Lake George Library, Granite Canyon General Store, The Ponderosa and Lake George Charter School. The drop-off location in Four Mile Fire District is at their Fire house on Teller 11. Drop off locations in Florissant are Florissant Fire Station, The Mercantile, The Outpost, Ace Hardware and Florissant Family Medicine.
This annual event has brought so much joy to area children when they hear the firetrucks coming to their houses bringing lots of Christmas cheer. It will be even more important this year after a year of so many changes in their lives.
Logan Schwanke, 14-year-old son of Erich and Melanie Schwanke of Florissant, felt the need to include senior citizens who have been isolated during the pandemic. The firefighters and their families will be putting together Christmas Baskets for the elderly in their districts. Melanie Schwanke is a member of the Florissant Fire Corps and the coordinator of the Toy Drive event for Florissant Fire.
Coordinating the event for Four-Mile Fire District is Monica Teague, wife of Fire Chief Jay Teague; and for Lake George Fire, the coordinator is Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter.
The respective department will deliver donated toys and baskets before Christmas. Florissant Fire will also be including their special truck, “Reggie,” and a visit from St. Nick himself.