The gates opened at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument two days after the government shutdown ended late Jan. 25.
“Forty-four people showed up Sunday; we had snowshoers, a kid who got his Jr. Ranger badge and families, folks from out-of-town and locals,” said Jeff Wolin, 16-year ranger with the national park. “The biggest thing we had to do to get ready was snow removal.”
A vital part of the Teller County community, the park remained somewhat open during the shutdown. “People were still allowed to hike,” Wolin said. “Our law enforcement person was around patrolling — he would check in with the hikers, let them know they were allowed to hike but there were no services.”
Once a week during the 35-day shutdown, the park paid for employees to pick up trash at the Barksdale picnic area and clean the parking lot at the Hornbek Homestead. “We were able to use money we collect for fees to bring in our maintenance person to check the wells, pick up trash,” Wolin said.
With plans to move ahead, despite the threat of another shutdown Feb. 15, Wolin and the staff are busy planning the park’s 50th anniversary celebration Aug. 17 and 18.
A come-one come-all party, the event Aug. 17 will include all the people who were instrumental in having the land designated as a national park — activists, lawyers, neighbors, Native Americans and landowners who worked together to create the 6,000-acre park. In a show of support, Congress passed and President Richard Nixon signed the bill.
“The park was a grassroots effort — it was quite dramatic,” Wolin said. “The land was privately-owned and a chunk of it had been bought up for a housing development, which led to what became known as The Defenders of Florissant.”
The rest of the story will be told in August — but the events are also the subject of “Saved in Time: The Fight to Establish Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument,” by Estella B. Leonard and Herbert W. Meyer, who is the monument’s paleontologist.
“There was a passion for this valley; this is a special place which continues on,” Wolin said “The goal of the 50th is honoring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring the future.”
A treasured resource in Teller County, the national park offers educational as well as recreational opportunities. For instance, with the intern program, the park expands its educational reach to area schools. This year’s intern is leading a summer camp for fourth- and fifth-graders whose parents are in the military. The kids will study paleontology and geology.
To connect with students in the region, the intern delivers “Every Kid in the Park” passes to elementary schools. “Every U.S. fourth grader can get a free pass to every national park while they’re in fourth grade, families, too,” Wolin said.
Another intern works with Herbert Meyer, Ph.D., to develop an app for the exhibits on the Geologic Trail, a mile-long trek that begins near the Visitor Center. The app offers different levels of information to fit the interest of the visitor, from children and the average adult to scientists doing research. “You can choose the app on your phone,” Meyer said. “The interns did the research for the eight new exhibits on the Geologic Trail.”
Meyer and the intern are creating a new film for the Visitor Center, a replacement for the one being shown now.
To date, John Mack, director of Natural Resources for Rocky Mountain National Park, is serving as the monument’s acting superintendent. Wolin expects an announcement soon about a new superintendent to replace Michelle Wheatley.
But for now, at least until Feb. 15, everything is a go at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. “We’re happy to be back; we love this place, like being here for the public to come learn about nature and history,” Wolin said. “Part of the story of this park is that everything changes; we had redwoods and now they’re rocks.”