The fossils buried at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument might be ancient, but the national park is on the cutting edge of geo-heritage tourism.
“Florissant is a model in this new concept of geo-heritage,” said the monument’s paleontologist, Herb Meyer, Ph.D. “In fact, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is the featured chapter for North America in the new international textbook on geo-heritage.”
With the new wave of educational tourism, geology is about more than science. “Geo-heritage reflects human values and our deeper connection to the Earth,” Meyer said, speaking at the national park’s 50th anniversary celebration Aug. 17. “Think for a moment about how this place, its landscapes, rocks, fossils, have inspired you and why it’s important to you — each of you has a connection to this place.”
The fossil beds hold underground treasures that, in effect, strengthened the argument in the 1969 lawsuit brought against developers who were close to destroying the fossils to build houses.
The lead attorney, Victor Yannacone, Jr., argued that fossils, like water, have public value, Meyer said. “Florissant was a stepping stone in the inception of environmental law which paved the way to establish the human value of what we now refer to as geo-heritage,” he added.
Over the past two years, archaeologists have found treasures such as a projectile point of an arrowhead determined to be between 6,000 and 8,000 years old. “It’s made from one of the native rocks here in the monument,” Meyer said.
As well, the national monument is an economic energizer. “The monument provides $4.5 million in spending every year and 65 local jobs supported by geo-heritage,” Meyer said.
When Congress designated the site a national monument, they made it very clear that the primary purpose of the park is geology and paleontology, Meyer said. “We do scientific research to preserve these fragile fossils,” he added.
A new project in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania is intended to develop methods to preserve the redwood petrified stumps, which, after 34 million years, are showing their age. “Look at these things — they’re falling apart; they want to crumble,” Meyer said.
As part of a global community, Meyer and his staff share the results of their work with other countries that have similar fossils and similar ambitions to understand, protect and promote geo-heritage.
“Our objective is the excitement of discovery here, the intrigue of asking new scientific questions and the satisfaction of creating new knowledge for humanity to understand our past,” Meyer said. “Because we humans are having such a profound impact on the big picture of the geologic record, climate changes in the past leave a profound mark on the fossil record.”
The celebration paid special tribute to the people who once lived on the land, including Sally McBeth, Angie Davis, the Singer and Clare families and Jane Sanborn, director of Sanborn Western Camps.
Ranger Jeff Wolin was the master of ceremonies who jazzed up the party by singing a song he wrote, “We Got Stumps Y’all.”