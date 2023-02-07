The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument features the annual Great Backyard Bird Count, an international citizen science event, Feb. 18.

Citizen science participants are volunteers who help collect data for scientists which increases scientific knowledge about a particular topic.

Citizen science events promote the goal of universal and equitable access to scientific data and information.

The annual event at the Fossil Beds is an inter-organizational effort among the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada.

This year is the 26th annual international event which always runs from a Friday through a Monday in the middle of February. The national monument has held the bird count for the past eight years.

The long-term data collected helps scientists monitor the abundance and distribution of bird species in terms of changing habitats, disease, and how our changing climate is affecting the world’s birdlife.

The activities kick off at 9 a.m. with bird walks led by local birders and Aiken Audubon Society members. The walks will continue until 1 p.m. and will include the counting of the species seen.

To make the count legal for submission, observations on the walk, or even just sitting watching for birds to count, must be at least 15 minutes. The data collected will be sent to ebird.org for addition to the checklists from around the world and available to the public in March.

In addition to the bird walks, there will be activities for children and families to enjoy, including scavenger hunts, bird charades, puzzles, and bird crafts. Participants are encouraged to come dressed appropriately for the weather. Have plenty of water and bring sunscreen. If you have your own binoculars, please bring them. A limited number of binoculars will be available.

If unable to attend the event, participants can count on their own from Feb. 17 through Feb. 20; the observation must be at least 15 minutes. The count should be recorded on the checklist available from ebird.org. For information, go to ebird.org.

The fee for entrance to the monument is $10 for adults 16 and older. Anyone 15 and younger is free. The America the Beautiful Federal Lands pass is free for the holder and three adult guests. Any U.S. citizen with one or more permanent disabilities that affects one or more life functions is eligible for a free Access pass. U.S. military veterans and active duty are eligible for free passes.