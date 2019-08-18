A 50th-anniversary celebration was held Saturday, Aug. 17, to honor those who saved the Florissant Fossil Beds from development was intimate, distinguished by the descendants who shared their stories of heroic efforts by their families.
By now the efforts are legend – of a group of ladies, led by the late Vim Wright and Estella Leopold, paleo-botanist, who threatened to lay down in front of the oncoming bulldozers — but, instead, were saved by the reluctance of the developers to proceed.
It’s one of those David-and-Goliath stories that cause people to erupt in smiles and laughter. And the environmental attorney, Victor Yannacone, Jr., was there – to tell the story of the lawsuit that established the monument.
“It is an honor and a responsibility for a site to be part of the National Park System, as we all know, Florissant Fossil Beds is one of the richest and most diverse fossil deposits in the world,” said Kate Hammond, deputy director of the intermountain region of the National Park Service.
Jeff Wolin was the master of ceremonies while the monument’s paleontologist Herb Meyer, Ph.D., highlighted the importance of the ancient treasures of Florissant.
Friends of the Fossil Beds National Monument sponsored the celebration and the evening banquet.
Next week, the Courier continues the story of the 50th celebration.