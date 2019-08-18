A 50th-anniversary celebration was held Saturday, Aug. 17, to honor those who saved the Florissant Fossil Beds from development was intimate, distinguished by the descendants who shared their stories of heroic efforts by their families.
The national park celebrated the milestone with speakers, scientists, county leaders, even a sing-a-long guitar tribute featuring youth campers from Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8. Dozens of people listened to speakers talk about the park’s significance, specifically how the unique fossils found there contribute to groundbreaking science.
By now the efforts are legend – of a group of ladies, led by the late Vim Wright and Estella Leopold, paleo-botanist, who threatened to lay down in front of the oncoming bulldozers — but, instead, were saved by the reluctance of the developers to proceed. It’s one of those David-and-Goliath stories that cause people to erupt in smiles and laughter.
In 1969, a grassroots group of scientists and citizens banded together to hire a lawyer who would fight to keep the fossil-rich grounds from becoming a housing development. The group even obtained a 30-day restraining order to block developers until Congress could officially establish the area as a national monument.
And the environmental attorney, Victor Yannacone, Jr., was there Saturday to tell the story of the lawsuit that established the monument.
“It is an honor and a responsibility for a site to be part of the National Park System, as we all know, Florissant Fossil Beds is one of the richest and most diverse fossil deposits in the world,” said Kate Hammond, deputy director of the intermountain region of the National Park Service.
Jeff Wolin was the master of ceremonies while the monument’s paleontologist Herb Meyer, Ph.D., highlighted the importance of the ancient treasures of Florissant.
One of the world’s richest deposits for diverse fossils, the park serves as a testament to the arduous battle scientists endured 50 years ago when they fought to preserve the land. Across its nearly 6,000 acres are massive petrified stumps of redwood trees and small fossils of insects, spiders, fish, leaves, birds, mammals, cones and seeds. The fossils are from the late Eocene Epoch, about 34 million years ago.
The Florissant site has been home to cutting-edge strides in fossil research, as well as in influencing museum best practices, said Dena Smith from the National Science Foundation.
“We know that preserving places like Florissant provides us with connections to understanding our past,” said Herb Meyer, a paleontologist at the park who has contributed to the field’s modern-day research methods.
“We really exemplify from here what we can do in North America and in the United States in preserving geological resources,” Meyer said.
The national monument sees more than 70,000 visitors a year.
Friends of the Fossil Beds National Monument sponsored the celebration and the evening banquet.
Next week, the Courier continues the story of the 50th celebration.