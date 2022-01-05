Four firefighters from Florissant Fire Protection District were dispatched to Boulder County to assist in the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires.
Both of these fires erupted on Dec. 30. At about 10:30 a.m., the Middle Fork Fire was reported near the intersection of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road in Boulder County. The Marshall Fire was reported just after 11 a.m. at South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road.
Over the course of the day, the fires grew rapidly due to high winds and spread to the east. The blazes spread through Superior and parts of Louisville. By 5 p.m. that day, the fire was estimated at 1,600 acres and over 900 homes destroyed.
Wind gusts were reported up to 110 mph, and the fire grew to 6,000 acres and destroyed approximately 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior, Louisville, and unincorporated Boulder County in a matter of hours. More than 35,000 people were evacauted. The cause of the fire is as yet undetermined.
“We responded to a Surge request through Boulder Division of Fire Prevention and Control by Brenda Wasielewski, Deputy Chief of Wildland Fire Management Protection,” said Florissant Fire Chief Mike Bailey.
At 9 a.m. Dec. 31, Florissant Fire Captain Mike Bukowski and firefighters Cindy Sebring, Kari Spicer, and Chris Walters left for Boulder County to assist with firefighting operations.
A foot of snow fell which helped smother the fire and as of Sunday, Jan. 2, the fire was at 74% containment. Two people are still missing as of Monday morning and there is an active search underway.
Bailey said his firefighters were told they could be on duty for a minimum of 72 hours.
Firefighters reached 100% containment on the perimeter of the blaze Monday evening, ending the fire's spread at 6,026 acres, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.
As reported in the Denver Gazette, authorities say "critically dry" conditions in Boulder County fueled the grass fire that tore through suburban subdivisions, resulting in the most damaging wildfire in state history, with losses estimated as high as $850 million.
The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.
