FLORISSANT • Longtime professional firefighter Mike Bailey came out of retirement to take over as fire chief of the Florissant Fire Protection District.
Bailey, who started with FFPD on July 19, had retired after 27 years as a firefighter with Monrovia Fire and Rescue in the San Gabriel Valley of California, but felt he still had something to give back.
“I just felt I had something to offer and felt I could be useful somewhere,” Bailey said.
And so he began looking outside California for a position that could utilize his knowledge and experience.
Bailey was contacted by FFPD and began having Zoom meetings and interviews. When they requested an in-person interview, to his surprise, they told him to bring his wife. The Baileys were met at the airport by Ron and Cindy Patterson. Not only did the Pattersons pick them up, but also they hosted the Baileys at their home and showed them around the area.
Bailey said he was very impressed by the hospitality and the sense of community he found in Florissant. Both he and his wife, Nadina, fell in love with the area during their visit. He said they were thrilled when they found out he had the job.
Bailey and his wife moved to Woodland Park with their 13-year-old daughter Mikayla. They also have another daughter, Whitney, who resides in California with their three grandchildren.
Bailey has spent his entire career in service — first for four years as Marine, as a radio operator, and then for nearly three decades with the California fire department. He worked his way through the ranks to captain, fulfilling a variety of duties along the way. His previous department covered a large area and many types of emergency situations, including wildfires, freeway accidents, structure fires, and thousands of medical related calls.
He said, “Working with a volunteer fire department verses a paid one is much different,” from his previous deparment.
“There is a far better level of commitment and feeling of community,” Bailey said.
The new fire chief is committed to bringing about positive changes to the department and is relying on the current volunteers to help him bring about what they need in training, equipment, or whatever they feel will help them do their jobs better.
Currently there are more than 34 FFPD volunteers, and the department is looking to increase its roster through active recruitment efforts. There is also an active Fire Corps, coordinated by Sue Davis, which is another 15 or more individuals who assist with special emergencies and events. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact the firehouse at 719-748-3909 and leave a message.
Bailey is also working with other fire districts in the area to learn from them as well as counting on them for assisting FFPD in mutual aid calls.
He said his focus is to fix any problems, and to foster and nurture personnel with a look to the future.
“I want to find what is best for this community and how we, as a vital entity, can fit into the community and make it better,” said Bailey, who replaces Chad Bauer.
FFPD has three strategically located stations: Station 1 in Florissant off Highway 24; Station 2 off Teller 1; and a third in Indian Creek.