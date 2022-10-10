FLORISSANT • Florissant Fire Protection District board member Jim McGovern submitted his letter of resignation Sunday.
McGovern's decision to retire came just two weeks after the board voted to name Erik Holt as chief.
In a letter written to FFPD Board President Starla Thompson, dated Oct. 9, and posted on the FFPD Facebook page, McGovern wrote, "While I had sincerely hoped that I could serve the community of Florissant through participation on the FFPD Board, your and Board Member Snare’s actions make it impossible for me to continue."
He continued, "Your and Board Member (Justin) Snare’s refusal to fill the two vacant Board seats, despite having more than a dozen qualified applicants, until after the Board approved the hiring of Erik Holt as Chief of the Department was a blatant move to ensure the outcome of the hiring decision. Moreover, today your and Board Member’s Snare’s reappointment of Amanda Sutton who had not only already resigned once, but also failed to timely reapply for the Board is a gross breach of the Community’s trust. Not only have you violated the approved process established by the Board for filling the vacant Board seats, but you have also insulted the 13 qualified applicants who generously volunteered to serve the District, and once again thumbed your nose at the Community."
The FFPD board on Sept. 28 voted 2-1 in favor of Holt, who had been serving as interim fire chief, to be named to the permanent role.
McGovern cast the nay vote. He said he had issues with Holt not being able to lead the department, and said he felt hiring Holt was a mistake. “Erik (Holt) has not been able to win over the volunteers and the volunteers are the heart of the department,” he said.
The lengthiest discussion was over district finances and budget. McGovern stated that he and Holt had discussed budget items through the end of the year, and McGovern submitted a revision to Holt’s removing or deferring office and building improvements of $34,640 and to limit part-time captains to the one previously approved by the board at a rate of $13,000. Instead, he added $20,000 for legal fees and $12,000 for vehicle repairs.
“I've been trying to work with Erik (Holt) to develop a new budget for the rest of 2022 that allows FFPD to operate within the remaining budgeted funds. His proposal did not accomplish that goal,” said McGovern.
Holt argued it was necessary to improve office space due to lack of heat.
In response, Allen Shultz said “The office building has heat. There are three offices that do not have heat vents so if the office doors are closed then they will cool off. But opening the office doors circulates the heat nicely. In other words, saying the offices are unheated is misleading and inaccurate.”
There was also discussion over Holt’s request for $2,000 for a mural. Holt stated he wanted to rebrand the district and create a new image. McGovern said he was open to discussion about repairs and equipment, but felt the renovations and new hires could wait. Holt stated he had someone coming to install the new radios at a cost of a little over $7,000. McGovern told him that was something that was necessary and authorized him to have that done.
McGovern pointed out that it was prudent to appoint new members to the board, and stated he was "at his wits end" with just three people on the board.
Thompson, the board president, said, "We have gone long time periods without a full board in the past, so there is no need to rush it."
After a discussion, it was decided that each of the current board members would look over the applicants and pick their Top 4 candidates.
McGovern said “Maybe we would end up with two of the four we can agree on.” Thompson agreed and said she would call an emergency meeting to discuss the candidates.
Jordan Moon, a volunteer firefighter who was demoted by Holt and has since resigned, said from those he has spoken to, 18 of the 21 volunteers who were on the roster when Holt became interim chief are no longer a part of the department. He also stated that he thought it odd that the projects Holt is proposing are the same projects former chief Mike Bailey was trying to accomplish at opposition of the board. He added that several of the fire corps, the grant writer, and emergency firefighters for wildland fire back-up have also left.