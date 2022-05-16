FLORISSANT • The recent suspension of Florissant Fire Protection District chief Mike Bailey and subsequent resignations of district board members soon followed by reinstatements have caused upheaval in this small community.
During a special meeting of the district’s board May 6, held via Zoom, board members G. Joseph Kraudelt, Mike Holmes and Allan Applebaum, all of whom had recently resigned from the board and been reinstated, presided. The board voted to change Erik Holt’s status from interim to acting chief.
There remain two open seats on the board.
When members of the public were permitted to comment, the consensus was many had lost trust in the board. Some questioned the validity of Bailey’s suspension and urged the three board members to resign.
The volunteer firefighters gave Bailey, who was suspended without cause, a vote of total confidence. Bumper stickers with the phrase “Bring Back Bailey” have recently been circulated through the volunteer ranks and the community.
A discussion ensued regarding the possibility of a recall election to which the board’s law firm, Cockrel Ela Glesne Greher & Ruhland PC, from Denver, stated a recall could not be done until the seated board members had served six months.
No reasons were offered as to why Bailey was suspended. Following an executive session, which Bailey was asked to attend, the board announced his suspension was to continue until the next meeting, which is yet to be set.
The decision to suspend Bailey came from Dennis Porter, who at the time was the sole board member, and thus was made without a quorum. The validity of this action was not addressed at the May 6 meeting, where the board of three voted to ratify previous actions.
Porter became the district’s sole board member March 15 after Kraudelt, Applebaum, Holmes and Holt resigned. Porter then suspended Bailey, and replaced him with Holt as interim chief.
Former board member Dennis Schorn read a statement questioning the ability of the board to perform, citing the fire district’s bylaws and Colorado Revised Statutes.
Frank Chaves, a former FFPD firefighter, said he sees what has transgressed in the department as a positive, since it shows the community is engagedt. He said he feels now there will be scrutiny of the board’s actions moving forward.
Chaves added that it’s his opinion the current board members needs to absorb what community members have said and and take this opportunity to start with a new board and reinstate Bailey.
Meanwhile, with fire season active in the area, the volunteers are busy responding to calls.