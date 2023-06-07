A brief lapse in insurance coverage prohibited the Florissant Fire Protection District in Teller County from responding to emergency incidents part of the day on June 6, according to a news release from Florissant Fire Rescue.

A statement released on social media Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. announced the rescue department would be unable to respond to any emergency incidents due to a loss of insurance coverage.

“Florissant Fire Protection District will be covered in all emergency services by 4 Mile Protection District and Divide Fire Protection District until these matters are resolved,” Erik Holt, head of Florissant Fire Rescue, said in the statement. “We will continue to notify residents of the district with any and all updates.”

Nearly three hours later, just after 7 p.m., a second statement was released by Holt, announcing a bank wire had been received by the district’s insurance company, and a policy had been reinstated.

“We thank our mutual aid partners for their dedication to the community and to respond to calls in our district while this situation has unfolded,” Holt said in the second statement.

According to Holt, the lapse in coverage was a result of the newly elected board, which took control two weeks ago, making the unilateral decision to cancel scheduled payments.

It is unknown at this time the reason for the decision that resulted in the lapse of coverage.