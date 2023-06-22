The Florissant Fire Protection District board fired Chief Eric Holt Thursday evening, and that wasn't even the most dramatic event of the meeting.

That came some minutes later, when the entire fire department stormed out just before the board voted on an interim chief.

Holt was officially relieved of his duties over an insurance lapse that left the department without coverage from June 1-6. The board held Holt responsible, alleging that a lack of communication and cooperation by Holt toward the board led to the lapse.

"You refused to cooperate with us in any way," board President Paul del Toro said to Holt. "Every time we've tried to do anything with you, you've pushed back."

In addressing the board, Holt claimed he followed all established policies and procedures. He asserted that the board was responsible.

The board was unanimous in dismissing Holt.

Having been relieved of his duties, Holt endorsed Capt. Randy Munch to serve as the interim chief. The board had briefly considered Capt. Dave Quick, but the department's volunteers rallied around Munch's nomination.

Board member David Groat called for time to consider the nomination.

"I want to make sure we're not getting Eric junior," Groat said.

Munch expressed his displeasure, saying the comment offended him.

Munch had previously said he would lead the team. A member of the audience misheard that as he was going to "leave" the team. When she called that out in support of Groat's objection, passions boiled over.

There was considerable shouting across the room. Accusations mixed with explanations, forming an undiscernible babble.

Amid the chaos, Munch's nomination was moved and seconded, but before a vote could be held, Munch got into a shouting match with the person who had misheard his "lead the team" comment. As others joined the fray, Munch, Holt and the rest of the department marched out of the room.

"I was one of those rallying around Captain Munch," Ali Slocum said in an email to the Courier. "When you try to explain to the community that you’ve all been training together and working to build a good team, only to be told by a board member that they don’t trust you and realize the people in the room are staring at you as if you are trash to be taken out, when you’ve been killing yourself to get all the training completed to serve your community. Yeah that’s disheartening."

Slocum went on to say that she "no longer felt safe" and would be volunteering through another department.

The members of the department lingered in the parking lot after the walkout. Given the chance to comment, Holt declined.

While the firefighters loitered outside, the board reconvened and appointed Quick, who was not in attendance, as the interim fire chief.