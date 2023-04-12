As the 403 Fire winds down, we are all very appreciative of the combined efforts of the area fire districts and the county, federal and state assets contributed. Thanks to them, we once again lost no structures in a wildfire that had the potential to wipe out hundreds of homes.

In light of that, and with the impending Florissant Fire & Rescue District board election, it is important for the residents of the district to take a critical look to guide their decisions. It needs to be stated clearly that the Florissant Fire & Rescue District has performed their duty to a high standard in both of the major wildfires this year, including the 403 Fire.

In early 2022, the department was in tremendous distress. The former board found it necessary to relieve the fire chief of his duties. In the ensuing firestorm, most of the volunteer board members resigned under pressure from a very small but vocal group of residents who supported the prior chief. New board appointees served only weeks or days before resigning under pressure from this vitriolic group. Finally, the lone remaining board remember requested the Board of County Commissioners use our statutory authority to appoint new members to the board.

As commissioners, we appointed who we felt were the best of the best. During that interview process, the commissioners were very frank with the new board members that they had a big job to do. They would need to audit the books, hire a chief, help rebuild a broken department, and do so while under constant and unwithering criticism from this same, small group of agitators. They were walking into the fire. Those appointees agreed to take on the challenge in service to their community.

Unfortunately, all of the things we warned of have come to pass. The critics group has done everything possible to create division in the community, undermine the board, misrepresent the department’s capabilities and accomplishments, and even to suggest publicly that both the fire department and the sheriff’s department would not respond to emergency calls if the address belonged to a critic. Their latest tactic has been to publish in social media a huge lie that FFPD didn’t respond during the 403 Fire and put other agencies at risk. That’s an insult to those who put their lives on the line during the 403 fire.

Despite all of that, the new board, led by Starla Thompson, Amanda Sutton and Justin Snare, has endured and weathered the storm for the last year. They hired a new chief, and under that new leadership, they tripled the number of volunteers, doubled the number of EMTs, upgraded equipment, cut average response times in half and put the financial house in order. In short, they’ve been building a department that has now successfully responded to two major wildfires, multiple structure fires and even helped save the life of a young mother and her unborn child, getting them stabilized and successfully medevacked to a hospital in Denver. They are kicking tail, despite the attacks and non-stop interference from this same group of residents that want nothing more than to throw the department back into chaos.

If you believe, as I do, that this board has done a great job, it is crucial for you to go, IN PERSON, to the Florissant Main Fire Station between 7-7 on May 2 and cast a vote in support of them. Turnout is critical, as these elections often go little-noticed. Without your support, this group of agitators and their slate of candidates will get control of your tax dollars and stop the progress that has been achieved by the current board. This is your fire board and your district. They need your votes on Tuesday, May 2. This board has earned it.