FLORISSANT • At a special meeting of the Florissant Fire Protection Board last week former fire chief Mike Bailey spoke against charges the board made as the case for his termination in May.
“I am still the fire chief of Florissant Fire Protection District, regardless of the phony charges leveled against me,” Bailey said during the public comment portion of the six-and-a-half hour meeting July 18.
It was the second FFPD special meeting following the July 7 appointment, by the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, of Amanda Sutton and Starla Thompson to the board. At a July 11 meeting, Sutton, Thompson and board member Joseph Kraudelt also appointed Jim McGovern and Justin Snare to the board.
Bailey told the crowd he had a video recording of Kraudelt stating that the May 6 board meeting was null and void, which negated all actions taken at that meeting including the appointment of Mike Holmes to the board, which made Bailey’s dismissal invalid due to a lack of board quorum.
A copy of the video from the May 25 board meeting in question was provided to The Courier. In it, Kraudelt says, “May 6 meeting by Zoom was something wrong with the recording and there was no agenda posted, so that meeting is void. Anything that happened is no longer in play.”
After Thompson said Bailey had reached the three-minute limit, he stepped away from the podium and received applause from the audience, a standing ovation, and chants of “Bring back Bailey.”
The next woman who took the stand said she was giving her three minutes to Bailey, and two others in the crowd of about 45 offered their time to him as well. Bailey regained the podium and talked about how he was railroaded by the old board and he asked the new board to check into the situation so that they don’t “fall into the same trap.”
“This entire situation was poorly handled, Bailey was unjustly fired, and the board was not up front with the people from the beginning,” said Dave Groat.
Bailey’s wife, Nadia Bailey, spoke next. “It was a year ago today that Chief Bailey started his short tenure at the FFPD. What a difference a year makes. In July of 2021, the board was concerned primarily with the chief getting here before the annual Pancake Breakfast (which is canceled for this year). The community welcomed him with open arms that day. Where are we today?”
She continued, “Last year the old board was trying to keep quiet the fact that there was a large amount of money missing, they had no money coming in, the books were not balanced, and they appeared to have no idea where the missing money was or how it happened.”
Nadia Bailey asked where and what is the department spending money on?
“Can you look at all that has happened this past year with their (volunteers and community members) eyes, can you try to see why they have the opinions they do? They are forced by circumstances they did not create to accept you as their fire board. They were not given an opportunity to have any voice in your appointment,” she said.
She concluded by asking that the volunteer firefighters and community members be given the chance to be involved, and thanking those who showed support for her family the past few months.
“How much money is missing?” asked Rich Graham after taking the podium.
Kraudelt answered “$30,000,” and said the Teller County Sheriff was investigating.
Graham responded, “We’re here to help, we want to be a part.”
The public comment session was interrupted to give the opportunity to introduce the two newest board members.
Justin Snare introduced himself by saying he has lived in Florissant all his life. “I’m not sure why I was chosen, but I will do my best,” he said.
Jim McGovern, a CPA, said his goal was to help and repair. He said he understood the anger, concerns for transparency, and skepticism. “Don’t assume the worst,” he said.
Thompson and Sutton also reintroduced themselves.
Questions arose from the crowd regarding the hiring of a new chief, and Thompson explained that was on the agenda and they were going to review options, but there would be no selection at this meeting.
Lee Ann Spicer, an FFPD volunteer, said she moved here to retire, but her daughter, who is also a volunteer firefighter encouraged her to join. She said she has been greatly humbled by the volunteers and all the hours that they have served. “But when you tell the volunteers to shut up, that’s not right; you need to listen to those on the front line,” Spicer said.
McGovern asked who told them to shut up and Spicer didn’t say. Spicer said the volunteers were blindsided by the firing of Chief Bailey without explanation. “Concern is not enough, you need to meet with the volunteers and hear their experiences,” she said.
“We want to hear from the volunteers and the community and we are trying to be as open as we can,” said Sutton.
Robin North asked Kraudelt about his promise to resign at this meeting. When Kraudelt said he wouldn’t be resigning, the crowd erupted somewhat and he was reminded that he stated he would be resigning at this meeting.
When some in the crowd asked that Mike Bailey be reinstated as chief, McGovern said once the board figures out what’s gone on, Bailey would be considered.
Bailey responded by saying he would not be chief. “We are moving, but I will be holding people accountable.”
Following public comment, board officers were selected; Thompson, president; Snare, vice president; Sutton, secretary; and McGovern, treasurer.
Other business covered was a continuance of Erik Holt as FFPD Interim Chief, with compensation for 30 days or until the hiring of a permanent chief is completed. A search committee was created and will include Sutton and McGovern and a volunteer firefighter to be selected by the volunteers. The board reported that 18 applications were submitted and will be evaluated and narrowed down to finalists for interviews.