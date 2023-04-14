An election to vote for the Florissant Fire Protection District Board (FFPD) of Directors will be held May 2 at Florissant Fire Station 1 in person or by absentee ballet. Absentee ballots may be filed with the designated election official (DEO) at sluetjen@cegrlaw.com, until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the election (April 25). All absentee ballots must be returned to the DEO by 7 p.m. on election day.

This is the first time in several years the residents of Florissant have had this opportunity to vote for and have a say in their fire board.

Ten new candidates are running along with the three incumbents. In order to offer the community of Florissant a chance to get to know the candidates and where they stand, the candidates were each given the same seven questions to answer. The questions posed are: 1) Why are you running for office? 2) Why are you the best candidate for the position? 3) What are the biggest challenges facing the FFPD? 4) How do you propose tackling those issues? 5) What experience or expertise would you bring to the FFPD Board? 6) What would you do to promote openness and transparency in government? 7) How can FFPD improve communication with the community?

Below are profiles of the eight candidates that returned the questionnaire.

Amanda Sutton

Amanda Sutton is the current FFPD Board Secretary, a volunteer firefighter, and SDA Leadership fellow. Her professional career is as a director, manager, and business owner spanning private and public sector in IT, strategy, operations, data & fiscal management, compliance, dispute resolution, training, and 15-year career in behavioral services. 1) My reasons for running are the same as in my first letter of interest to be appointed in July 2022: I am committed to developing a well-functioning fire district and will guide the district forward and build on our many achievements. 2) I have immersed myself fully into the FFPD over the past year with a strategic focus on learning and leading us into the future. I diligently ensure board ideas, actions, and decisions are in alignment with laws and guidelines a commitment to governance and compliance. 3) The biggest challenge is rebuilding and transitioning during a significant time of change and in leading a cultural transformation for the FFPD. 4) I recognize the challenges and areas of focus in which we can continually improve. I will continue to build on the foundation I and my fellow current board members have set in rebuilding from the ground up by creating policies, procedures, and guidelines that transparently define how we should lead and govern the FFPD efficiently, ethically, and in the best interest of all residents of the FFPD. 5) I am currently the Board Secretary, Statute Liaison, SDA Leadership Fellow, and current certified Wildland Firefighter with the FFPD. My professional career as a director, manager, and business owner spans private and public sector (state/local government) in IT, strategy, operations, data, fiscal management, compliance, dispute resolution, training, and behavioral services. 6) I will continue to work with fellow board members, the chief, firefighters, volunteers, citizens, community, state, and government partners with a high degree of ethical and moral integrity, respect, and in accordance with all applicable laws. As has been my commitment for the past year, I encourage conducting business in virtual and in-person open meetings to promote transparency. 7) My commitment to the FFPD and the public has been modernization and transparency in which I continue to leverage technology to increase access and engagement online and in person. A current and critical step forward is working with our state partners at DOLA to assist in developing a strategic plan to foster community communication and relationships.

Jennifer Bittman

Jennifer Bittman grew up in northern Colorado and enjoys most outdoor recreation. The Bittman’s have lived in the Indian Creek Subdivision for 10 years. Her career was in the corporate world as a Lead Learning Engineer, Instructional Designer, Project Manager, and leader of diverse teams. 1) One board member should have a direct connection to firefighters. While I have not been a firefighter, my family are firefighters. For years I have heard the challenges they face and the support they deserve like tools, training, etc. The board should be comprised of differing voices and ideas to elicit the best result. I am unaffiliated with any outside organization with an agenda and will put the needs of the district first. 2) My experience in fiscal responsibility, strategic planning, oversight, streamlining processes, and communications makes me an ideal asset for the community. 3) There have been many challenges at FFPD in recent years such as loss of staff, equipment, funds, records, and data, but the biggest loss has been in the public’s trust in transparency, communication, expenditures, oversight, and ability to offer differing opinions. There has also been immense negativity and it has taken a toll. Significant work has been already done, but more is needed. 4) To rebuild the damaged trust, I advocate we form a committee to identify issues, hold a town hall, create improvement plans and then disseminate those plans. We need to provide answers to questions in a public forum and change board meetings to solicit public comment. 5) I spent four years volunteering at FFPD in a support role and am the new Fire Corps Coordinator. As a project manager, I utilized communication skills, strict budget adherence, documentation, problem solving skills, created strategic and tactical solutions, and corrected performance issues, processes, and systems failure points. 6) Provide easy access to information the community is entitled to, impart the department’s top priorities, explain board reasoning behind decisions, and actively encourage dialog. Seek input and ideas, ensure as much notice as possible to public meetings, take advantage of multiple communication methods, and ensure the community knows there is a way to voice concerns. 7) Improving communication will build stronger relationships, avoid misunderstandings, and create a better relationship. I have a plan outlining different ways to improve communication, including regular Town Halls, attending HOA/POA meetings, creating programs to address important topics (Grants, audits, etc.) as well as reformatting the public comment portion of the board meetings.

Paul del Toro

Mr. del Toro is a resident of Colorado Mountain Estates since 2020 where he resides with his wife Sue. He is the general manager of DMXENGAGE a division of, LLC, the fifth largest print and communications management company in the country since 2003. Prior to DMXENGAGE he held multiple senior positions in both large and small enterprises. Current volunteer service is as a member of NoFloCo. Other past volunteer activities include: Board member of the Parker Adventist Hospital Foundation, Volunteer in the hospital’s Cancer Center, Vestry member, St. Mathews Lutheran Church in Parker, Youth hockey coach, and American Red Cross during the devastating 2002 fire season. 1) I want to ensure our volunteers have the best training and equipment we can afford without raising taxes. 2) I believe we can accomplish our goals in a fiscally responsible manner. As a senior manager for over 30-years I have significant experience managing budgets. I am highly analytical with a multi-faceted background. I am an effective communicator and am committed to making this a board of the people. 3) Low volunteer confidence in the leadership of the department, effective management of our finances, transparency of board actions, and lack of community involvement. 4) Development of the following: Volunteer review committee to review employment issues, Volunteer recognition and appreciation programs, finance committee responsible for making recommendations to the board on investments of departmental cash reserves and provision of research for major acquisitions, etc., and enhanced communication and engagement with the community. 5) Companies I have worked for have been acquired eight times. As a member of the leadership team during those transitions I was responsible for much of the integration. I have been able to meld differing, often competitive opinions and build consensus to create successful outcomes. Proven experience in managing people and process. Strong communication skills. 6) The board must be open about issues, receive community feedback and ideas and respond appropriately. 7) Implementation of a committee made of citizen representatives from each subdivision, to bring issues to the board and return information back to their neighbors. Posting of board meetings as far in advance as possible. Limited executive sessions. Enhancement of Florissant Fire web site to be more informational with topics of importance to the community.

Judy Dunn

Judy Dunn hails from Ohio, but lived in Germany before being stationed in Colorado Springs in 1985. She has lived in Florissant six years. She has a son who is a Police Officer, a daughter who is a Wildland Firefighter/Fire Planner, and another daughter studying for her Doctorate in Occupational Therapy. She has worked 15 years in team management, business analysis, customer service, project management, Information/Internet technology services, building social media strategies and small business marketing plans. In nonprofit organizations she is experienced in yearly departmental budgeting, building appreciation programs for staff, establishing service level agreements and human resources. 1) I’ve spent over 40 years volunteering wherever I have lived. I am dedicated to helping my friends and neighbors in Florissant. Currently on board of directors for the Woodland Park Senior Organization and believe I can bring a fresh perspective to the table. I want to help improve communication between the district and the people it serves, build an appreciation program for volunteers, and help educate the public on fire mitigation and safety. 2) I have an extensive background in the non-profit sector in customer service, business analysis and project management. I have also completed firefighter two training to become a well-rounded member of the board. 3) The current board has lacked transparency and refuses to acknowledge public input. They have shown to be irresponsible in managing our tax dollars. The chief is allowed to operate with no accountability. This board of three has caused other members to resign due to the dictatorial atmosphere. This board has shown disdain towards dedicated volunteers and has created more problems than solutions. 4) I would encourage and welcome input from the community. I would promote transparency. I would develop a sensible and reasonable budget without raising the mill levy. I would utilize grant writers to facilitate available funds and encourage fundraising events. I would let the chief know that he works for the board, not the other way around. I would be open to other members of the board; their expertise and opinions. 5) As stated earlier; 15 years in team management. Experienced in yearly departmental budgeting, building appreciation programs for staff, establishing service level agreements and human resources. 6) Open dialogue with community and a willingness to accept input. Answer all questions in a timely and coherent manner. Treat community with respect and as part of the team. 7) Utilize social media and website to keep community informed.

Dave Groat

Dave Groat hails from Battle Creek, MI with a BS in Outdoor education and Earth Science from Michigan State University working in that field over 20 years; built two Nature Centers, worked seasonal jobs with National Park service, National Forest Service, US Fish and Wildlife Service, at the Grand Canyon, Denali National Park, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and State Park, Bosque del Apache NWR, NM. Etc. Switched to IT support after moving to Colorado and worked for 5Rivers Cattle Feeding for 17 years. “I am just another guy in this neighborhood, not a politician, not rich, not part of a well-known family, not politically connected. I see problems with this fire station going back a long time. I'd like to help fix those problems and I'm determined to make it happen,” said Groat. 1) I have a vision how there can be better communications with the community, better financial accountability, and more recognition for volunteers. 2) A hands-on kind of guy, problem solver, and innovator. I appreciate other people’s skills and life experience. 3) Lack of communication with the public, poor decision making, very poor financial accountability and zero trust. 4) We need to utilize every media possible to reach out to help citizens communicate and insure everyone has a voice. Wildfire is the greatest threat to our mountain community. We should be the leader for community preparedness. Voters/taxpayers have a right to challenge or question expenditures. They have a right to know why it is needed and that all possible options to reduce costs have been explored. 5) A volunteer FF/EMT for seven years. 20+ years in IT support and another 20+ years directing activities and camps for kids, including supervisory roles, budgeting for all kinds of activities and events. My job history helps me work with, and relate to, all kinds of people. As a former Marine I have discipline and determination to focus on the job at hand and see it through. 6) Having regularly scheduled meetings. Budget details available to the community. Planned expenses for large items should be posted where people can ask questions about them before those purchases are made. 7) We need to meet with representatives of various communities, neighborhoods, and individuals to listen to their concerns and help them analyze their risks and determine how we can cooperatively work together to solve the issues.

Bob Perry

Bob Perry has been a resident of Florissant for ten years. A career Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran. Enlisted through the rank of Gunnery Sergeant, selected for Warrant Officer, and retired as a Captain in 1990. His primary specialty was Logistics which included fire entities. 1) For more than 20 years, the Fire Board has been staffed by good ole boys, cliques, neighbors, friends that appointed each other to run the department in whatever manner suited the times. The current board was appointed by Teller Board of Commissioners. This will be the first election when a new board will be selected by the citizens. I’m a candidate because over the past two years, a superbly qualified chief was hired and fired within nine months, and 40 quality volunteers left the department due to firings, threatening harassment, lack of leadership, and inaction by appointed boards. 2) My extensive life experiences, leadership, integrity, and willingness to serve will add a level headed, logical, fiscally responsible transparency to this district. 3) The current board is transitioning our department from volunteer to paid department. Hiring an inexperienced chief with a very high salary/benefit two-year package, three part time Captains, allotting $25K for fire fighter benefits, and the work at home administrator is over 50% of the tax base budget of $430K. This can result in raising the mill levy to almost double current taxes. 4) I would opt for volunteer and I will offer in-depth leadership, supervision, superb listening skills, mentoring, counselling, and common sense. Publish proposed agendas at least two weeks before scheduled meetings, allow public to input, publish chief’s report on line, and encourage public engagement in meetings. Create public led committees such as finance, purchasing, fire corps, fire awareness/training. Treat the community and board members with respect. 5) Led and managed personnel on fire team. Worked on General’s staff planning/providing logistical support for operating forces throughout the world. Executed purchases and coordinated delivery of capital equipment/systems and supplies and formulated, implemented, and managed numerous fiscal budgets up to $20 million. Following military retirement, worked for Colorado structural steel supply/fabrication companies for 15 years. 6) Govern the fire district in an inclusive manner, interact respectfully with the community and allow public assistance to the board; encourage cohesiveness. 7) The current board president stated this board’s policy numerous times in open meetings, “The FFPD is taxpayer funded, it is not taxpayer governed”, Starla Thompson. Vote your heart and wallet on May 2nd.

Jim Rank

Jim Rank has called Florissant home for 35 years. After serving in the US Marine Corp, he worked for UHaul and was transferred to Tucson, AZ for 10 years. He then went to work for Michelin Tire and Auto Service store as general manager. After moving to Florissant, he went to work in a cabinet and countertop shop in Colorado Springs. After 23 years, he worked for the Cripple Creek and Victor mine in operations and training new hires and retired after 10 years. He has served as president of the Florissant Heights Owners Association. “I look forward to becoming a Board of Directors member. With the successful diversity of employment, I have been involved with, I bring the experience to the table that will benefit and provide positive results to the volunteer FFPD. His answers to the questions: 1) First off, somehow the board needs to be more than a giver to the chief with everything he wants. The FFPD board of directors needs to tighten the purse strings. 2) With history and experience, I have tightened purse strings plenty of times without having to lose key personnel. 3) The biggest challenge for the FFPD is getting back to what it was created for. No more murals, emblems, termination of volunteers, larger budgets. Get all firefighting equipment up and running! 4) Tackling these issues will have to start with letting the fire chief know without a doubt who answers to whom! Not so much with shouts, blasts, threats. Just lay it on the line and let him show what he is really made of! 5) Working with people has been in my experience for many years. Large corporations, small entity, and in between. People want to be appreciated. Starting by talking soft, but standing tall and strong! And definitely working with the other 4 board members. 6) Set, and follow religiously, a schedule of the board meetings. Do away with board meetings that are totally on Zoom, except for really bad weather. Listen to the constituents in a respectable manner! 7) LISTEN to the constituents, keeping control of the crowd without threatening to have them removed. Listen and learn.

Allen Schultz

Allen Schultz is not a Colorado native, but he got here as fast as he could, in 1960, at age 4. He lived and worked primarily along the front range. He and his wife purchased Indian Creek property in 2002 and moved to Teller County in 2006. Schultz is degreed in Industrial Electronics. Fifty Years in the industry, electronics, Acoustics, Engineering, and Manufacturing. Twenty years communication mission support at NORAD/Northcom. Extensive training and certifications for Emergency Medical Responder and Fire Department Operations. He has a history of volunteerism at two fire departments and other community organizations. 1) I am running for the board because the taxpayers of Florissant deserve an excellent fire department, now and into the future. With the current board, salaries have tripled, legal expenses have soared to a significant percentage of the budget, and longtime locally based responders are being replaced with people who don’t even live here. The amount of local expertise hemorrhaged from the fire department is tragic. I bring a lifetime of skills, leadership, solutions, and a vision to the board. My knowledge of fire department operations is a bonus to sound decision making. 2) There is no perfect candidate. It takes a team. Each board member brings unique expertise. Inclusive teamwork makes a great board. I support community involvement, nurturing volunteers, and fiscal responsibility. I believe the board should supervise the chief, not be his fan club, especially since his only experience being a chief has been at Florissant Fire. I will not be a rubber stamp board member. 3) Re-engaging volunteers, restoring the public trust and restoring fiscal responsibility. 4) Putting volunteers first and treating the public like our customers. Engage and listen to the volunteers and public. Answer questions in a timely and transparent manner. Establish protocols for reviewing expenditures and future planning. 5) Six years plus as a fire department volunteer, experienced business and project manager while teamed with diverse professionals and varied clients for mission success. 6) Answer questions, encourage public interaction throughout board meetings and consider input from public and outside experts. We won’t wait to engage DOLA. Don’t rely solely on the first time chief for input on department operations and rubber-stamp everything. 7) “Welcome to your board meeting. Please interact with us.” I want our board to be transparent with courtesy as the number one rule. My first motion will be: “We answer questions. We take advice.” We appreciate you and your expertise.