FLORISSANT • At just 9 years old, Riley Schumacher has already made quite a name for herself in the world of barrel racing.
In fact, she’s already seven years into her career.
When she was 2, Riley was given a pony and was soon riding high and breaking records. She got her start in competition with the Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana in Lake George.
Today, Riley has several awards under her belt through the Lake George Outfitters, America’s Mountain Barrel Racing and Ute Pass Saddle Club.
Riley’s awards include a couple of Reserve Grand Champions and three Grand Champions. Her most recent accomplishment was winning becoming Grand High Point Champion at Mile Hi Barrel Horse Association in October.
Young Riley has a real passion for horses and competition. “My mom got me into it, but now, I love every minute,” she said.
She had attended Summit Elementary in Divide, but is now being homeschooled and spending as much time as she can riding her horse, Tyler. The 27-year-old Appaloosa mare has plenty of spunk and sometimes makes Riley work harder to keep her in line.
At Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana Riley first trained in Lead and Assist, where the youngster is lead through various events by an adult. The kids soon gain confidence and want to try it on their own.
April Accord, board member of Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana, said that the entire board is proud of Riley and her accomplishments. “Riley has really come a long way. She has grit, tons of try, and self-confidence,” Accord said.
Kim Plutt of the America’s Mountain Barrel Racing said she and others in the organization have really enjoyed watching Riley’s growth in the Pee Wee division (10 and under).
Recently Riley has begun to broaden her horizons and is now learning the English discipline of riding and is learning to jump.
“I just love everything about horses and want to learn all I can,” said Riley, daughter of Marie Rush and Justin Schumacher.
Riley mentioned her idol as Lisa Lockhart, an American barrel racer, who in December 2014 and 2016 won the Average at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
And what does Riley want to do when she grows up? She wants to be a professional horseman!