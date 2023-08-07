In what has grown into a major celebration that attracts many visitors, the town of Florissant celebrated Heritage Days, July 29.

“It was a great day,” Renee Caldwell of The Florissant Grange said. “For the first time in a long time, the whole community seemed to come out and enjoy all the events happening all over Florissant. It was a very successful day.”

The day began when the doors opened to Florissant Fire Rescue station and people poured in for a hearty breakfast and then enjoyed many activities, including a silent auction, a petting zoo and a dunk tank featuring Don Moore and Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams, who took turns getting dunked.

“It is so gratifying to see what the volunteers from the community have accomplished in one short month,” said Paul del Toro, President of the Florissant Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors. “They have done so much, they have repaired and maintained trucks, cleaned, and repaired issues in the stations, maintained the grounds, replaced landing lights for the helipad and worked tirelessly to pull off an amazing pancake breakfast.”

Besides the numerous vendor booths at The Florissant Grange, the highlight was the presentation of a Quilt of Valor to Lt. Renee Bunting of Teller County Sheriff’s Office and her husband Barry. Both Buntings are veterans of the U.S. Army.

Pike’s Peak Historical Society presented a demonstration of lapidary equipment used to cut and polish rocks and minerals by the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club. They also hosted a special event at the Florissant Pioneer Cemetery remembering those resting there who served in the Civil War. The Teacherage Museum gave people the opportunity to learn and/or reminisce of what school was like in the early 1900’s. Robyn Proper, a member of PPHS, even took on the role as a teacher.

FFPD is looking at over $30,000 in profit from the pancake breakfast. The final tally will be given to the community as soon as everything is finalized.

“For over year, the community of Florissant has been in turmoil and to witness the outpouring of community support for our fire department is heart-warming,” Toni Moore said. “This day celebrating the Heritage of our community was wonderful and now we understand what a community can do.”