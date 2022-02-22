At just 9 years old, Kaia Aragon of Florissant is already getting recognition for the fashion designs she has made by herself.
She started sewing at age 4 and has been creating her own designs, which her mother, Tonya Aragon, has posted to her TikTok account, middle.mom, and Kaia’s own Instagram account, kaiaraedesigns. Through these social media accounts, Kaia’s designs have attracted plentiful likes and even garnered the attention of well-known fashion designers like Vera Wang, Tommy Hilfiger and Gunnar Deatherage.
Kaia said she’s loved fashion since she was able to dress herself. Even at 4 and 5 years old, she would choose pieces of clothing to wear that would stand out.
“I love that clothes can make you feel brave,” she said.
Kaia’s parents, Tonya, who is a stay-at-home mom, and Eric Aragon, who is a teacher at Woodland Park Middle School, are foster parents, and Kaia has become quite the inspiration for other foster children who have lived with the family.
Kaia began sewing her designs on a sewing machine about a year ago. She models her creations for her mom, who posts the photos and videos.
Kaia is homeschooled, and when she’s not studying, she keeps busy creating new clothing designs.
Kaia explained that her design process includes using two sketchbooks: in one, she draws the outfit; and in the other, she adds her designs to figures that are already drawn. She then uses a mannequin to bring her design to reality. She makes an average of one dress a day.
Besides the attention from she’s receiving from social media, Kaia has also had several news interviews and has appeared on videos. “It has been a bit overwhelming, but I am so proud of her,” her mom said.
“It seems to come so easy for her, and it’s fun to watch her mind work,” Tonya Aragon said.
Fans have requested some of her designs and have even asked for Kaia to create wedding gowns. However, those inquiries are a bit premature, said her mom.
“Kaia won’t be selling anything anytime soon, because she is a child and should only be sewing and designing if it makes her happy,” Tonya Aragon said. “Not because I want her to have a ‘somewhat normal childhood,’ but because she should be free to change her mind a million times since she’s only 9.”