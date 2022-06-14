You might remember last month I wrote my wife and I were going to stay at our daughter’s house while she went on vacation (“Florida on my mind, Part I,” May 18). Further, that I would have more on Florida.
Our daughter did have a successful vacation, and I can report that the heat and humidity in Florida, at least during this time of year, has not changed one bit. In walking her dogs, we learned quickly that you need to be done with the walk by 9:30 a.m. or after 7 p.m. or you will be covered in sweat when you are finished. (You will probably be covered even if you adhere to those times.) We were also reminded that we tend to forget we don’t have that many bothersome insects here in Colorado Springs. At least comparatively speaking. For sure, not as many lizards.
There are lots of choices for activities in Florida. Disney is one of the usual suspects. If you’ve never visited the Kennedy Space Center, that is a must do.
This time, one of our visits was to the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center on Hutchinson Island in Stuart, Fla. Most enjoyable, the Coastal Center is a marine life nature center. There are various areas to explore, including one on the Sea Turtles of Florida. According to one of the displays, “Only 7 species of sea turtles are found on Earth, thriving in tropical and temperate waters. Five of those species are found in Florida!” They even have names for four of the turtles at the center: Turt, Lily, Anna Belle and Hank.
Another interesting area was the Stingray Pavilion. You get to touch the stingrays that are in the tank. They are small and are rubbery to the touch. Since they don’t have to protect themselves from predators, they have had their barbs clipped and are safe. There is also a Nature Trail that can be walked — not a difficult walk, as it is only about a third of a mile. See floridaocean.org for information on hours and programs.
We were also able to visit the National Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Fla. The museum is comprehensive and the displays well done. The Fort Pierce location was chosen as it is where Naval Special Warfare started. In short, the “Birthplace of the Navy SEAL.” I thought it compelling to realize that the Underwater Demolition Teams (UDTs) formed during WWII are part of the SEAL history. One of the most interesting displays is the lifeboat from the cargo ship Maersk ALABAMA. You might remember that Somali pirates hijacked the ship and held Capt. Richard Phillips hostage. (Tom Hanks played Captain Phillips in the movie of the same name.) See navysealmuseum.org for details.
Regarding Florida history, there is a lot to cover. Did you know the first Thanksgiving was in Florida, and not Massachusetts? In 1529, Spanish soldiers in the Tampa Bay area dined with Native Americans.
For more details on Florida history, contact me at the email address below and I will have some suggestions.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.