Five Teller County teenagers won ribbons and Reserve Champion designations at the Colorado State Fair this summer. The winners from 4-H groups displayed versatile skills and expertise.
Shalee Schoendaller, 18, created a bench using her dad’s high school truck tailgate as the back rest. Honored for her metalwork, Schoendaller welded the legs, seat and tailgate to the metal frame. She used LED lighting to highlight the photographs of each step in her creative process.
Abigail Sacco, 13, captured a bee resting on a flower while hiking with friends. For her quick eye, Sacco received Reserve Champion rating in the category of digital photograph.
Kaitlyn Dill, 14, trained her German shepherd, Trooper, so well that she and the dog picked up the prize for Grand Champion in Obedience as well as Reserve Champion in the categories of showmanship and rally. Kaitlyn and Trooper entered the state contest after qualifying at the county fair. This is Kaitlyn’s first year in 4-H.
Riley Dill, 14, Kaitlyn’s twin sister, crafted a leather rifle case with pockets and straps. In the category of shooting sports, Riley received the Reserve Champion award. This year was also her first in 4-H.
Riley Morley, who was not available for a photograph, 12, created a jean jacket vest in the Clothing Construction Project and received the Reserve Champion award.