Five ranger districts in the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands have gone into Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The fire restrictions will apply to public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service in the San Carlos, Pikes Peak, South Park, Comanche, and Cimarron Ranger Districts. This order will remain in effect until it is superseded or rescinded, whichever comes first.

“Drought and wind conditions have made the fire danger on these five districts more severe, and as a result, we have implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions,” said Forests and Grasslands Supervisor Diana M. Trujillo. “If cooler weather sets in, we encourage forest visitors to plan to use alternate ways of staying warm and cooking food while camping and recreating on National Forest System lands.”

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, forest visitors may only smoke in a vehicle or in a building. Additionally, visitors may only build or maintain fires and use charcoal in permanent fire grates or fire pits in a developed recreation site; for example, in a campground where fees are charged.

Visitors cannot operate a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device, a fire extinguisher and round nosed shovel, do any blasting, welding, or operate acetylene or other torches. Visitors may not use open flame torches or use explosives, including fireworks or exploding targets. See the attached Forest Closure Order for a full list of prohibited acts and permitted activities.

Restrictions are enforceable by a fine or imprisonment of not more than six months, or both. Forest visitors are responsible to ensure they understand the restrictions.