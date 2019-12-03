With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get serious about Christmas and, of course, Christmas shopping.
If you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I’m here to be Santa’s little helper. In full disclosure, I have a bias when it comes to Christmas gifts. I think everyone should make at least one gift at Christmastime — the gift of fitness.
Here we go with my top picks for the 2019 Christmas season gleaned from businessinsider.com.
• How about a pair of Ugly Christmas running shoes for the male jogger in your life? The Brooks Revel 3 street shoe is on the market with Fair Isle stitching with heat-activated yarn, metallic laces and a glittery logo. The shoe comes in green adorned with snowflakes, snowmen and Christmas trees. This novel-yet-functional running shoe is available for $100 at brooksrunning.com.
• For the high-functioning executive in your life, consider the Cubii Pro Seated Under-desk Elliptical trainer available on Amazon for $349. This little ditty slides nicely under the desk, is quiet and syncs with Apple or Android phones, Apple Health and Fitbit. Put it under the tree and even the most devoted workaholic won’t have an excuse to skip exercise.
• The Dagne Dover Landon Carryall is the perfect gym bag for the man or woman on your holiday shopping list. It can hold a laptop, workout gear and has tons of room for accessories including an upright water bottle pouch. This well-thought-out bag comes in various sizes and colors starting at $95 at dagnedover.com.
• Have a techno-obsessed person on Santa’s List? Check out the Fitbit Versa 2. For $198.95, Amazon’s Alexa will check your daily fitness routine, heart rate, weather and even set alarms, all via voice. Or if you prefer an electronic coach, check out Soul Electronics Run Free Pro Bio available at soulelectronics.com for $109.99. These wireless earbuds provide real-time adjustments and suggestions to improve your posture, gait and more.
• The athletic wear style-setting Lululemon website offers a two-in-one foam roller for sore muscles. The outer layer has a wavy texture that releases tension in your arms and legs and inner layer has deep groves for massaging your back. This device is available for $58. While on their site, you can also grab a Cardio Cross Trainer Headband for the lady in your life for just $14. Adding a gift certificate from Lululemon will boost your stock with the recipient.
• Shop local for the outdoors enthusiast on your gift list at 110 W. Midland Ave in Woodland Park, where Lynn Jones, the friendly owner of Colorado GearLab, will help you pick out a gift. Lynn can be reached at 719-360-0991. Or, go to the local Echo Pages phone book and check out the listings for martial arts, dance and massage. Now there’s a great gift — a one-hour massage. Teller County is a mecca for outstanding massage therapists.
• If you really want to be a rock star on Christmas Day, call Woodland Fitness at 719-686-8800, Snap Fitness at 686-6494 or Powell’s Chiropractic at 719-687-6096 and buy a gym membership for your loved one for three months, six months, or how about a year? You can also check out gift certificates for Woodland Park Parks and Recreation fitness programs at 719-687-5225 or go to city-woodlandpark.org/home/parks-and-recreation/.
Give the gift of health and fitness this Christmas — it’s a gift that will last a lifetime.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website at cordprettyman.com.