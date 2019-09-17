Perhaps, Henry Ford was the modern purveyor of positive thinking, when he said, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” That quote stood as the pillar of optimism for a half-a-century until Norman Vincent Peale, an American minister and author, in 1952 published his bestselling book, “The Power of Positive Thinking.” Peale’s book became a bestseller, spending 186 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list with 5 million copies sold.
Peale’s ideas and techniques were controversial agitating both religious and psychiatric scholars but there’s no discounting his impact on American society with such gems as “Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities!” And, “Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy.” Or, “Stand up to your obstacles and do something about them. You will find that they haven’t half the strength you think they have.”
Is that an antiquated way to look at modern America with its vitriolic political discourse, never-ending cycle of gun violence and end-of-the-planet doomsayers? Is there any reason to be optimistic? How about this — new scientific research claims that optimists live longer.
According to a study published Aug. 26 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine, National Center of PTSD at VA Boston Healthcare System and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have found that individuals with greater optimism are more likely to live longer and to achieve “exceptional longevity,” that is live to age 85 or older. The study was based on 69,744 women and 1,429 men. Both groups completed a survey that measured their level of optimism, their overall health and health habits such as diet, smoking and alcohol use. The women were followed for 10 years, and the men for 30.
When the research subjects were compared, the most optimistic men and women lived 11 to 15% longer lifespans and had 50 to 70% greater odds of reaching 85 compared to the least optimistic groups. It’s unclear how exactly optimism helps people live longer. The researchers conjectured that optimistic people may be able to regulate their emotions and behavior better, when exposed to life’s stressors and difficulties. They also found that optimistic people tend to have healthier habits — like exercising — and are less likely to smoke and drink.
What exactly is optimism? According to an article in Science Daily, optimism refers to a general expectation that good things will happen or believing that the future will be favorable because we can control important outcomes. Psychology Today calls it “dispositional optimism,” which is the degree to which people believe that positive outcomes will occur in the future.
More than five decades of research have found that optimism is a potent health tonic. Optimistic people not only live longer, they remain healthier, have better cardiovascular health, bounce back quicker from orthopedic and heart surgery and have a higher survival rate after diagnoses of cancer, Type 1 diabetes and HIV or AIDS.
From NBC News comes a few tips on seeing the glass as half-full:
Start by acknowledging what you can and cannot control. Those things that are out of your control — well, they’re out of your control.
Take note of the company you keep. We all have friends or family that are chronic complainers. Negativity is contagious.
And my favorite: Turn off the news. Start by realizing that there is no news — just bias and agenda. Stay out of that rabbit hole and the whole world will seem a better place.
I’ll leave you with another Norman Vincent Peale gem, “We tend to get what we expect.”
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website at cordprettyman.com.