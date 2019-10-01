“Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make, makes you. Choose wisely,” so says Roy T. Bennett, positive-thought guru and author of “The Light in the Heart.”
Reflecting on my previous column on optimism led me to recall a conversation with a good friend who recently discovered Tony Robbins. In case you’ve been living in Siberia the past three decades, Robbins is a famous American self-help author and motivational speaker who has written several books and produced numerous videos on personal achievement and self-growth. He has taken his message of life-transforming lessons around the globe and is ranked by Harvard Business School as one of the country’s top business gurus.
In checking out Robbins, my friend stumbled across Robbins’ protocol for the use of affirmations to make changes in your life. Merriam-Webster defines an affirmation as simply “a positive assertion.” That doesn’t sound all that impressive until you realize that scholars and religious leaders have been using affirmations for centuries. The earliest awareness of the power of positive thinking comes from the Greek sage and philosopher Epictetus, who in the first century A.D. said, “The thing that upsets people is not so much what happens but what they think about what happens.”
Here’s what my friend did. He wrote down eight things that he wanted to change about himself and his life. He took that piece of paper and put it in the drawer of his nightstand. Every morning, he took out that piece of paper and read his affirmations. He found that by doing so, his written affirmations guided his thoughts and actions throughout the day. Furthermore, he believes that through this simple act, he has changed both himself and his life.
Here are some simple rules to help you if you want to play along. Affirmations must be stated in the positive. If you weigh 150 pounds and want to lose 10 pounds, for instance, your affirmation becomes “I now weigh 140 pounds,” which would be 10 pounds lighter. They become more effective if you include your name. “I am an excellent writer,” is stated as “I, Cord, am an excellent writer.” (Sorry, couldn’t help myself).
Affirmations must be stated in the present tense. “I, Mary, will become vibrantly healthy,” becomes “I, Mary, am vibrantly healthy.” Your affirmations must be specific. “I, Bob, am now wealthier,” changes to “I, Bob, am generating $2,000 a week in passive income.” And finally, you need to add the word “now” to make your affirmations more immediate. “I, Susan, deserve a loving relationship,” becomes “I, Susan, deserve a loving relationship, now!”
If your positive affirmation is too big a leap from where you are now, your mind might object. To counteract this, you can change the verb to an ongoing action, rather than a completed one. You can also give yourself permission to succeed and — perhaps, more importantly — forgive yourself for any past failures you may have had in a specific area, such as weight loss.
Those who believe in and use affirmations have a saying: “The universe is a big ‘yes.’” The premise is that the universe doesn’t evaluate what you say. Its job is to automatically give you more of whatever it is you say you deserve. If you habitually say, “I’m a penniless loser!” The universe says, “OK, let’s give him some more of that.” On the other hand, if you say, “I’m a successful entrepreneur, now!” You get, “OK, let’s give him more of that.”
In a nutshell, that’s the skinny behind positive affirmations. Give it a shot. What do you have to lose?
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Rehab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website at cordprettyman.com.